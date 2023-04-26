Xi to send delegation to Ukraine after first call with Zelenskiy since war began

European leaders who visited Beijing in recent weeks have encouraged Xi, who has spoken frequently with Vladimir Putin throughout the war and visited Moscow last month, to speak to the Ukrainian president. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Getty Images

China will send a diplomatic delegation to Ukraine and other countries after Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the war last year.

Mr Zelenskiy described the phone call with the Chinese president, which lasted almost an hour, as “long and meaningful”, adding that it would give a powerful impetus to relations between Kyiv and Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry said after the call that Li Hui, a former ambassador to Russia who is now Beijing’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, will lead the delegation. Mr Li and his colleagues will have “in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis”.

European leaders who visited Beijing in recent weeks have encouraged Mr Xi, who has spoken frequently with Vladimir Putin throughout the war and visited Moscow last month, to speak to the Ukrainian president. The official Chinese account of the conversation said that the call was made “at the invitation” of Mr Zelenskiy.

Mr Xi described China’s relationship with Ukraine as a strategic partnership which had boosted development in both countries over the past three decades since Kyiv gained independence from Russia.

“Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations,” the Chinese readout said.

“The two sides need to look to the future, view and handle bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and take the China-Ukraine strategic partnership forward.

“China’s readiness to develop relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear-cut. No matter how the international situation evolves, China will work with Ukraine to advance mutually beneficial co-operation.”

The call came days after China’s foreign ministry contradicted remarks by the country’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who questioned the sovereign status of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics. Ukraine’s allies in the United States and Europe have criticised China’s failure to condemn the Russian invasion, warning Beijing against providing military support to Moscow in the way Western powers are arming Ukraine.

“President Xi pointed out that the Ukraine crisis is evolving in complex ways with major impacts on the international landscape,” the Chinese readout said.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward. There is no winner in nuclear wars.

“All relevant parties must stay calm and exercise restraint, truly act in the interests of their own future and that of humanity, and jointly manage the crisis.

“With rational thinking and voices now on the rise, it is important to seize the opportunity and build up favourable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

“It is hoped that all parties would seriously reflect on the Ukraine crisis and jointly explore ways to bring lasting peace and security to Europe through dialogue.”

China’s foreign ministry did not say when its delegation would travel to Ukraine or which other countries it would visit.