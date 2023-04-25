Niall Collins should have absented himself from council meeting over land sale, Taoiseach says

Micheál Martin said Niall Collins was no longer on the council when the land was sold. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it would have been “better practice” for Niall Collins to absent himself from a Local Electoral Area (LEA) Committee of councillors in Bruff, Co Limerick, that discussed the sale of land that was subsequently bought by Mr Collins’s wife in 2008.

Mr Varadkar pointed out, though, that the LEA did not have the statutory legal power to dispose of the property, saying it could only be sold after a full meeting of the local authority.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also said Mr Collins “should have recused himself” when the issue was discussed at the LEA committee.

However, he added that the site was sold on the open market, after a decision taken by the full council.

Background: Niall Collins and the events that led to the sale of a site by Limerick County Council to his wife

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Limerick TD and Minister for State Niall Collins is prepared to go before the Dáil to make a statement on the sale of a site by Limerick County Council to his wife in 2008.

He said Mr Collins has been in contact with the Ceann Comhairle through the whips’ office and has sought speaking time. Mr Martin argued that Mr Collins did not breach any provisions of the Local Government Act or breach any legal provision, as the Local Electoral Area (LEA) Committee of councillors in Bruff, Co Limerick, did not have the statutory legal power to dispose of property.

“That’s self evident. A LEA committee has no statutory authority,” said Mr Martin, saying it was only a meeting of the full council that had the authority to dispose of land.

He also said that Mr Collins was no longer on the council when the land was sold.