‘A sad day for republicans’: Sinn Féin activist Rita O’Hare dies aged 80

Former Sinn Féin official Rita O’Hare has died at her home in Dublin aged 80, the party has announced.

Ms O’Hare, who was born in Belfast in 1943, served as Sinn Féin’s general secretary, director of publicity and as the party’s representative in the US for years. She also spent six years editing the party newspaper, An Poblacht.

She was charged in 1972 with the attempted murder of a British soldier in Belfast as well as with malicious wounding and firearms charges. Released on bail, she fled to the Republic, where she was jailed in 1975 for three years for trying to smuggle explosives to a prisoner.

A British attempt to have Ms O’Hare extradited was blocked by the High Court in Dublin in 1978 when it ruled that her alleged offences were clearly political. She later settled in Dublin with her family.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin said Ms O’Hare was an influential figure in the peace process and an integral part of the leadership at important stages of the party’s development. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Ms O’Hare, whom she described as a “powerhouse within Sinn Féin and the Irish Republican struggle.”

“It is a sad day for Republicans throughout the length and breadth of Ireland and for Rita’s many friends beyond these shores, particularly in the United States. But above all, this is a devastating loss for Rita’s husband Brendan, her children Terry, Frances, Rory and Ciaran, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brother Alan and members of the wider family.”

Strategic thinker

Ms McDonald added: “A highly intelligent and strategic political thinker, Rita was also an articulate communicator and skilled publicist who was to the fore in pushing the boundaries, allowing Sinn Féin to develop into the modern, successful and popular political party that it is today. Rita’s key role in these developments will be her enduring political legacy.”

The Dublin Central TD said Ms O’Hare was a key figure in building and sustaining US support during crucial years of the peace process, working with representatives in various US administrations. She was an influential figure in building links with the US Congress and various White House administrations.

“She was a tireless, assiduous and effective worker and in whatever capacity she served, she encouraged the highest standards among her colleagues,” Ms McDonald said.

“On my own behalf and that of Sinn Féin, I wish to offer heartfelt condolences to Brendan and to all the family Ireland has lost a genuine patriot. Sinn Féin has lost a talented and valued comrade and we have all lost a very special and very dear friend. Suaimhneas sioraí dá hAnam.”