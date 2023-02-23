Holly Cairns front-runner for Social Democrats leadership

Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, who announced they are stepping down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats, flanked by TDs Cian O'Callaghan, Holly Cairns, Jennifer Whitmore and Gary Gannon. Photograph: Alan Betson

Three Social Democrats TDs are mulling over whether or not to contest the party leadership to succeed co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall.

Holly Cairns, Cian O’Callaghan and Jennifer Whitmore are consulting with their families and political teams ahead of making a decision on a bid to fill the vacancy at the top of the party.

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon is the only potential contender to say he will not seek the leadership.

Much of the focus has been on Ms Cairns who has been tipped as the front-runner.

READ MORE

In recent times she has been vocal in attacking the Government for its approach to the redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors as well as speaking out on abuse faced by politicians.

The only woman TD in Cork, geography and her background in farming could be seen as attributes that would broaden the Social Democrats appeal among rural voters.

[ Analysis: Social Democrats face decision on new leadership and possible new partners ]

On Thursday the Cork South-West TD said she would be “taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team”.

Mr O’Callaghan said he would be speaking to party members and supporters in his Dublin Bay North constituency over the weekend.

He said he would make a decision “quickly” after that but it could be early next week.

Mr O’Callaghan, the party’s housing spokesman, said any of the four Social Democrats’ TDs available to contest the leadership could run for the job adding: “We all have different strengths and qualities we can bring to it.”

[ Social Democrats to hold leadership election as Murphy and Shortall step down ]

Wicklow TD Ms Whitmore, who is the Social Democrats spokeswoman on climate and children, said she was still considering whether or not to put her name in the mix. She has not set out a timeline for the decision.

She told RTÉ Radio that the announcement on Wednesday by Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy that they were stepping down had come “out of the blue”.

Ms Whitmore said: “I need to talk to my family and to my team. So I haven’t made a decision as of yet. I am going to need some time to process what has happened.”

She indicated that she wasn’t opposed to seeing another co-leadership situation within the party as the Social Democrats “works really well together as a team”.

Party sources were divided on whether or not there will ultimately be a contest with some doubting that more than one TD will seek the role.

Others suggested that a contest could be “healthy” and that the wider membership would like to see a leadership election take place.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Gannon ruled out putting his own name forward.

He also denied newspaper reports that his intention was to come out and back Ms Cairns for the job.

However, he described her as a “generational politician” who “appeals to a multitude of different demographics and age groups. I think she is absolutely fabulous.”

Mr Gannon added: “The same could be said for Cian, who I’ve known for a long time, and for Jen so I am going to wait until everyone lays out their stall to make a decision.”