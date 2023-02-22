Politics

Social Democrats to hold leadership election as Murphy and Shortall step down

Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy and Dublin North-West deputy Róisín Shortall to vacate positions

Social Democrats co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy Photograph: Tom Honan

Cormac McQuinn
Wed Feb 22 2023 - 15:21

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced they are stepping down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats.

Ms Shortall said the time was right to handover to the next generation. Plans are to be made for an early leadership election.

Ms Shortall said neither of them was leaving politics but they will “fully support” the new leader or “leaders”.

The timing of the leadership contest has not yet been set out.

Ms Murphy, a Kildare North TD, co-founded the party with Dublin North-West deputy Ms Shortall in 2015, along with Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD.

The pair are both former Labour Party members.

They previously resisted calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021.

More to follow

