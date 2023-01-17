Sinn Féin failed to declare cost of opinion poll days before 2020 General Election

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin publicised the result of a Survation online poll that showed the party ahead of its rivals in a social media post three days before ballots were cast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Sinn Féin failed to declare the cost of an opinion poll it had commissioned in the days before the 2020 General Election.

Under legislation on spending during elections parties must declare spending on all polls conducted around the time of the election to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin publicised the result of a Survation online poll that showed the party ahead of its rivals in a social media post three days before ballots were cast.

However, the cost did not appear on Sinn Féin’s return to Sipo. The Irish Independent reported on Tuesday that the poll cost €7,000.

READ MORE

A Sinn Féin statement said: “When submitting returns to Sipo, one invoice was accidentally omitted; due to staff working remotely as a result of public health restrictions.

“When this came to our attention, the statement was immediately amended and the invoice sent to them.” It added: “Sinn Féin were well within the spending limits laid down for the 2020 general election.”

Fine Gael Minister of State Peter Burke accused Sinn Féin of being “absolute hypocrites” in how it responds to such issues.

His remarks come after criticism by Sinn Féin of Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe for his failure to properly record election expenses paid by a friend.

Mr Donohoe has apologised for submitting inaccurate returns which he believed were “accurate and true” at the time he put them in.

Mr Burke said: “Sinn Féin originally made an inaccurate return and failed to include a poll ... It cost €7,000. How can you forget a sum like that?”

He questioned whether or not Sipo has taken any action against Sinn Féin “for not returning proper expenditure returns from the 2020 General Election”.

Mr Burke also said: “How can you forget an opinion poll that a party consciously decides to publish. This may have only come to light as Sinn Féin themselves tweeted about the poll, what other expenses may they have incurred quietly that remain undeclared?”