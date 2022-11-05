Michelle O’Neill: DUP blocking Assembly to avoid serving under SF first minister

The “real reason” for the DUP’s boycott of the Northern institutions is because the party “do not want to serve as a deputy first minister to a Sinn Féin first minister”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Speaking to reporters as the party’s ardfheis began in Dublin on Saturday, the Sinn Féin vice-president and the North’s first minister-designate said this was a “very common thing that’s said to me regularly by people on the street.

“People know that’s the real reason behind the DUP’s blockage of the Assembly,” she said.

In her speech to the ardfheis later Ms O’Neill is expected to say the DUP is using the Northern Ireland protocol as “cover” not to form a powersharing government and the real issue is that there would be a nationalist first minister.

This has been rejected by the DUP, which has refused to go back into government at Stormont until issues around the Northern Ireland protocol – which it opposes – are resolved to its satisfaction.

DUP Assembly member Diane Dodds said on Saturday her party had “made clear there was no basis for government last February when we were the largest party.

“Unlike Sinn Féin we have always respected the ballot box and the rule of law,” she said.

“The DUP accepts the last election result but rejects the NI protocol that Sinn Féin wants rigorously implemented,” she said.

Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to make a statement in the Commons next week to “lay out my next steps” after he ruled out a pre-Christmas election.

Current legislation requires an election by January 19th, but there is speculation the law could be changed to extend this to allow time for negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom on the Northern Ireland protocol to take place.

This is understood to be the Irish Government’s preferred option. The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said on Friday “ideally space should be provided to enable those talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom to develop and hopefully produce a negotiated outcome.”

On Saturday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the UK government needed to “set out exactly what the plan is.

“We need a very clear and firm indication from Downing Street that there will be good-faith negotiations with Europe and that in fact we will have a conclusion to those negotiations – no more unilateral action,” she said, adding this should be followed by the restoration of the Assembly and Executive,” Ms McDonald said.

“The British government have set out what they won’t do; what we now need to know is what they are preparing to do. What’s the plan? There has to be a plan there,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said the UK government had “yet to set out what is the next step” and her demand was “a very clear statement from the British government that actually says what they’re going to do next.

“So that needs to be: if they’re going to extend the time to call an election, the purpose needs to be to find an agreed way forward to make the protocol work.

“All those talks need to now continue in earnest, we need to actually find an agreed way forward, Westminster needs to step up to the plate and actually find a way to make the protocol work,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Then the public then can have an Executive that actually helps them through the cost of living crisis,” she said.

Ms McDonald reiterated her party’s call for joint authority in the event of a lengthy suspension of the Northern institutions, saying that “in circumstances where the DUP are not prepared to work power sharing” the alternative was a “partnership arrangement between Dublin and London”.

This has been ruled out by the UK government, which said it was “not being considered.”