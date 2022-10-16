Taoiseach renews criticism of Sinn Féin for use of legal actions

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has used the annual commemoration of Irish patriot Theobald Wolfe Tone to criticise Sinn Féin and the growing wave of what he described as “narrow, inward-looking or tribal nationalism”.

Speaking at Tone’s graveside in Co Kildare on Sunday, Mr Martin said the revolutionary, who died in 1798, aged 35, was “a perfect representation of the new liberal, republican spirit which was rising in Europe at the time”.

He said one of the “great failings” of the last 25 years was that very little had been done to integrate people from different communities North and South.

“Too few have been willing to undertake the basic work of questioning themselves and finding ways to build a shared respect across historic barriers” he said.

Mr Martin said Tone “showed us an Irish identity based on challenging ideas which allowed for genuine diversity – providing an essential link between an ancient nation and a modern vision”.

He criticised what he described as attempts to shut down public debate saying “our country should be appalled by the growing attempt to intimidate and shut down debate by one party which refuses to accept the basic accountability accepted by everyone else”. The Taoiseach did not actually mention Sinn Féin by name during his speech but confirmed in comments made afterwards that he had been referring to the party.

“There is something deeply wrong with a party which has built its entire existence on honouring a campaign of violence but now attacks and sues anyone who claims that they supported particular actions within that campaign” he said.

“It’s not just the national broadcaster which is being intimidated, political opponents are now regularly receiving legal threats for statements which no one previously thought could even be controversial.”

On top of this there is a now regular pattern of aggressive management of the media which means, for example, that party spokespeople are just withdrawn from any place they might be asked questions and basic inquiries are not answered”, he said.

“We need a strong, independent media in our democracy – one which is capable of standing up to bullying and is committed to the sort of high standards of accuracy and balance which only professional journalism has any chance to deliver.”

“We should never allow this diverse background of our national identity to be forgotten” he said.

“And we must never forget how the growth of Irish nationalism, the ideals which helped us to maintain our sense of community, have always drawn on a deep connection with the other nations of Europe”.

Turning to the current situation in Ukraine The Taoiseach said the history of Ukraine has been one of great struggle over many centuries to protect its culture and its sense of community.

“Core to the fact that Ukrainian identity did survive was a national cultural revival in the 19th century which was very similar to ours. It was poets and historians who gathered together their past and inspired new generations”

Mr Martin said he was proud of the Irish response to the Ukrainian crisis.