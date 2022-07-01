Budget 2023: One-off measures will target childcare, housing, health, says McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath (L): date for the budget will be confirmed next week. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

One-off measures and supports in areas such as childcare will be part of a budget package designed to help people struggling with the rising cost of living, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said.

Speaking in advance of a meeting on Friday of Fianna Fáil TDs about the Government’s budgetary plans, Mr McGrath said the key priority was to protect the vulnerable amid rampant inflation. The meeting is expected to hear calls from TDs for increases of up to €20 in welfare payments

The Minister told Newstalk Breakfast the approach would involve a series of “significant” one-off measures and providing support for those working families who were feeling “real pressures” by reducing the costs for childcare, housing, health and changing tax structures. He said the third priority was investing in public services and offering greater access to them.

The Summer Economic Statement next week would give a good indication as to the resources available for Budget 2023, Mr McGrath said.

The Minister said the date for the budget would be confirmed next week amid reports it could be moved forward due to the pressure the Coalition is coming under to propose solutions to ease the burden of the surge in living costs. If there was to be a change from the October date, he said, it would be “modest” as planning a budget was a long and complicated process.

Mr McGrath said there needed to be an awareness that there could be “head winds” ahead in the form of the slowing of the global economy, the war in Ukraine and the resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Thursday said that Ireland could be grappling with the cost-of-living crisis for years. He said the spike in global inflation would not end “because of any budget, whether it’s an emergency budget before the autumn or whether it’s one in the autumn”.

Ahead of the Fianna Fáil budget meeting, TD Barry Cowen said the current crisis “calls for what can only be described as extraordinary interventions considering comparisons with previous packages”.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said he would consider welfare increases of between €15 and €20 to be fair as he also called for improved childcare supports and enhanced mileage and subsistence payments for frontline healthcare workers. Another TD agreed privately that increases need to be “a double-digit figure given the rise in inflation”.

Meanwhile, Mr McGrath said he was hopeful an agreement can be reached in public service pay talks this month. However, he warned the Government had limited resources and that any accord had to be fair and affordable.

Trade unions have told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) the Government’s latest offer of a 5 per cent pay increase over two years for public servants is “not credible”.

Kevin Callinan of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) had earlier told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that Mr McGrath should instruct officials from his department to return to talks at the WRC in an attempt to reach an agreement.