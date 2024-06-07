Election Daily: Who will top the poll and who will get sucked into ‘the bear pit’?

As voters go to the polls, Hugh Linehan, Pat Leahy, and Jack Horgan-Jones make some final predictions about how the weekend will play out.
Which European candidates should be safe in their constituencies, and who is at risk of being sucked into a days-long transfer battle to seize a third, fourth or fifth seat?
The panel also discuss turnout, what success looks like for political parties and how broadcasters will manage to fill airtime in the absence of an exit poll.
