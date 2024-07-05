Britain and Northern Ireland wake up to new political realities

Conservative candidate and former Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg (left) was one of several prominent Tories to lose their seats. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

Labour has won the 2024 UK general election with a massive landslide. Beyond that, huge shifts have taken place across the political map of Britain and Northern Ireland.

To take a look at what has happened and what comes next, Hugh talks to London correspondent Mark Paul, Northern editor Freya McClements and Beijing correspondent Denis Staunton, who reported from Westminster throughout the Brexit era.

They analyse what was a bad night for the Conservatives, with prominent Tories to lose their seats including former prime minister Liz Truss and former ministers Grant Schapps and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It was also a bad night for the DUP and the SNP, but a good night for Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, the Liberal Democrats, Sinn Féin and the Greens.