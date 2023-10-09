Gardaí v Drew Harris: who won in row over rosters?

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris: at the GRA conference almost 99 per cent of rank-and-file gardai voted to express no confidence in him. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A threatened “strike” by rank and file gardaí next month has been lifted following a compromise between Garda staff associations and senior management in the dispute over rosters. Rank and file gardaí have dropped plans to refuse overtime over the next four Tuesdays and will not withdraw their service, a strike in all but name, on November 10th.

What happened at that meeting on Friday between the Garda Representative Association (GRA), the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), the Association of Garda Superintendents and the Association of Chief Superintendents and senior Garda management at Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, Dublin?

Security and crime editor Conor Lally explains the background to this bitter dispute and explores how much of this is personal, an antipathy towards Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, an outsider in a force used to their own rising through the ranks to bag the top job? Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by John Casey.