Protesters disrupt hearing for Trump’s supreme court pick

The US Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, president Donald Trump’s supreme court pick, opened in chaos on Tuesday, as Democrats protested about Republicans blocking access to documents stemming from the nominee’s White House work more than a decade ago.

News photographers clicked pictures of a smiling Kavanaugh – the conservative federal appeals court judge picked by Mr Trump for a lifetime job on the top US judicial body – as he entered the hearing room along with family members. But moments after the judiciary committee’s Republican chairman Chuck Grassley opened the session, Democrats decried the withholding of the documents and asked to have the proceedings adjourned.

Protesters also disrupted the hearing. They took turns yelling as senators spoke, with one shouting, “this is a travesty of justice,” another shouting “our democracy is broken” and a third urging, “vote no on Kavanaugh.” Security personnel removed dozens of demonstrators from the room.

A demonstrator is removed by US Capitol police during a confirmation hearing for supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Photograph: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

“We cannot possibly move forward. We have not had an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing,” Democrat senator Kamala Harris said. Senator Cory Booker appealed to Mr Grassley’s “sense of decency and integrity” and said the withholding of the documents by Republicans and the White House deprived lawmakers of being able to properly vet the nominee.

“What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?” asked senator Patrick Leahy.

Republican senator John Cornyn accused Democrats of trying to conduct the hearing by “mob rule”. Mr Grassley ignored the Democrats’ request to halt the hearing, saying it was “out of order” and accused them of obstruction. Republicans hold a slim senate majority and can confirm Mr Kavanaugh’s position if they stay united. So far, there were no signs of Republican defections.

Mr Trump nominated Mr Kavanaugh (53) to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement on June 27th.

Circuit judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing to be an associate justice of the US supreme court in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

Democrats have demanded in vain to see documents relating to the time Mr Kavanaugh spent as staff secretary to Republican former president George W Bush from 2003-2006. That job involved managing paper flow from advisers to Mr Bush.

“I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whether judge Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court, ” Mr Grassley said.

Democrat senator Richard Blumenthal called the hearing a “charade” and “a mockery of our norms”.

Republicans also have released some but not all of the existing documents concerning Mr Kavanaugh’s two years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel’s office prior to become staff secretary.

If confirmed, Mr Kavanaugh is expected to move the high court – which already had a conservative majority – further to the right. Leading Democrats have vowed a fierce fight to try to block his confirmation. Democrats signalled that they would press Mr Kavanaugh in depth on abortion and gun rights, among other issues, when they get to question the nominee.

Women dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale” walk through the Hart Senate Office Building as supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans have said that Democrats have more than enough documents to assess Mr Kavanaugh’s record, including his 12 years of judicial opinions as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. They have accused Democrats of seeking to delay the hearing for purely political reasons.

Irked by a protester who interrupted him, Republican senator Orrin Hatch told Mr Grassley, “Mr Chairman, I think we ought to have this loudmouth removed. We shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of stuff.”

Frustrations

There is a long history of heated fights over US Supreme Court nominations, with anger in both parties. But the Democratic frustrations that boiled over on Tuesday had been simmering for more than two years.

Democrats accused senate Republican leaders of stealing a supreme court seat by refusing to consider former president Barack Obama’s nominee to the high court Merrick Garland in 2016, allowing Mr Trump to fill a supreme court vacancy instead.

Republicans also last year reduced the margin for advancing Supreme Court nominations from 60 votes in the 100-seat senate to a simple majority in order to force through the confirmation of Mr Trump’s first high court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

As the hearing eventually got under way amid constant interruptions from protesters, Mr Grassley sought to turn attention to Mr Kavanaugh’s qualifications, calling him “one of the most qualified nominees – if not the most qualified nominee – I have seen.”

The senate is likely to vote on confirmation by the end of the month. The court begins its next term in October. – Reuters