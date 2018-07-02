Harvey Weinstein faces further criminal charges

The Manhattan district attorney on Monday announced new criminal charges against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who had been charged with rape and a criminal sexual act in May.

The new charges include predatory sexual assault and involve a third woman in addition to the two mentioned in the earlier charges. Weinstein (66) once one of Hollywood’s most powerful film-makers, has pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges.

Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein’s lawyer, could not be reached immediately for comment. Weinstein has denied ever having non-consensual sex.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward,” District attorney Cyrus Vance jnr said in a statement. “Our investigation continues.”

More than 70 women – mostly young actors and women in other aspects of the movie business – have accused the Miramax film studio’s co-founder of sexual misconduct, including rape, in a series of incidents dating back decades. The accusations gave rise to the #MeToo movement, which has seen hundreds of women publicly accusing powerful men in business, government and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse.

Weinstein has been free on a $1 million (€862,000) bail after surrendering in May to face the first set of charges, which came after a months long investigation by the New York Police Department.

Prosecutors have not named any of the women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault in court papers.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Weinstein could face between 10 years and life in prison.

The Weinstein Co’s board fired him, the company filed for bankruptcy in March, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled him.

London’s Metropolitan Police and Los Angeles prosecutors have said they are reviewing accusations of sexual assault against Weinstein. – Reuters