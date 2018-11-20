DUP will 'work to defeat' Brexit deal, says Sammy Wilson

The DUP has continued its hard rhetoric against Theresa May’s Brexit deal, with spokesman Sammy Wilson saying that their efforts were “directed to defeat this deal and force a rethink”.

Speaking on Sky News, the MP said the deal will remove Northern Ireland from the UK in the long-term, and confirmed that last night’s vote was sending a political message.

The party joined with Labour to cut the government’s majority to just five in a Commons vote on the budget.

They also abstained on a series of other amendments to the finance Bill on Monday night in a move intended to send a “political message” to Mrs May.

Their actions appeared to call into question the future of the “confidence and supply” arrangement by which the DUP props up Mrs May’s minority Conservative government.

Under the terms of the deal, agreed after Mrs May lost her Commons majority in last year’s general election, the Northern Ireland party is supposed to back the government on budget matters and on confidence votes.

‘Displeasure’

But DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said Mrs May’s deal with Brussels breached a “fundamental” assurance that Northern Ireland would not be separated constitutionally or economically from the rest of the UK.

The Government made clear commitments never to undermine the constitutional or economic integrity of the United Kingdom. They have reneged. Consequences were inevitable. pic.twitter.com/I9OB2tzn2o — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) November 19, 2018

“We had to do something to show our displeasure,” he told BBC2’s Newsnight.

“All of them were designed to send a message to the government: ‘Look, we have got an agreement with you but you have got to keep your side of the bargain otherwise we don’t feel obliged to keep ours’.

“She has broken all of those promises — to the people of the United Kingdom, to her own party and to the people of Northern Ireland.”

The EU and UK reached a deal last Tuesday on a draft Brexit withdrawal agreement, including a mechanism to guarantee that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

The agreement, which runs to hundreds of pages, includes a UK-wide customs backstop with provisions for extra alignment with EU rules in Northern Ireland, although the deal has been met with opposition from members of her own party, who are hoping to force a no-confidence motion in her leadership, the DUP and Labour.

For Labour, shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett said the DUP’s withdrawal of support on a budget measure raised questions as to how long the government could carry on in the face of widespread opposition to her Brexit deal.

“We no longer have a functioning government. With Brexit only a few months away something has got to give,” he said.

Opinion piece

Theresa May has insisted her draft deal puts Northern Ireland in a “fantastic position” in an opinion piece published in the Belfast Telegraph. The prime minister claimed the region’s constitutional status within the UK had been guaranteed in the agreement.

“The challenge of Brexit has always been to continue our deep trading links and security co-operation with the EU in our new relationship, whilst freeing us to take advantage of the opportunities, such as an independent trade policy,” she wrote.

“This deal strikes that balance, and puts Northern Ireland is a fantastic position for the future.

While the DUP and other unionists remain opposed to the deal, Mrs May highlighted the business and agricultural organisations in Northern Ireland that have voiced support, including the CBI, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, Chamber of Commerce and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Stalled

The DUP warning adds to the pressure on the prime minister just as a move to unseat her by Tory Brexiteers appeared to have stalled.

Members of the Conservative European Research Group were last week confidently predicting they would get the 48 letters of no confidence needed to trigger a vote in her leadership.

However, there has been no announcement from the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, they have reached that tally while the number of MPs who have publicly declared they submitted letters remains in the twenties.– PA