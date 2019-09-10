Young people in Ireland among world’s most educated

Young people in Ireland have among the highest levels of education in the world, according to a major new international study.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report shows 56 per cent of 25-34 year olds in Ireland have received higher or further education. The average for the OECD is 44 per cent.

This Irish score is the highest in Europe and the fourth highest in the world, followed only by Korea, the Russian Federation and Canada.

The findings are contained in the OECD’s Education at Glance 2019 report which examines the performance of education systems in almost 50 developed countries across the globe.

Salary premium

It also shows degree-holders in Ireland earn a significant wage premium compared to other countries.

For example, those with a bachelor’s degree in Ireland earn on average 81 per cent more than those who completed secondary school only. This compares to a salary premium of about 44 per cent across the OECD.

Those who have completed at least a master’s programme in Ireland can expect to earn twice as much as those with just second level education.

Students in Ireland are also less likely to drop out of their degree courses compared to other countries.

About 63 per cent of new entrants in Ireland completed their degree within its theoretical duration, the second highest completion rate among OECD countries with available data.

Teachers’ salaries

The report also indicates that Ireland has above-average teachers’ statutory salaries.

Irish salaries start at about $36,600 (€33,134), according to the report.

This is 2 per cent higher than the average for teachers in upper secondary education (senior cycle), 7 per cent higher in lower secondary (junior cycle) and 11 per higher in primary, it says.

However, teachers in Ireland have longer teaching hours and instruction time compared to other countries.

Teaching hours at primary in Ireland are about 905 hours and at secondary are 726 hours, just above the OECD average.

While teaching time in Ireland is organised over fewer days than average, ittakes place over more hours per day.

Irish class sizes are larger than in most developed countries. There are 25 students per class on average in Ireland, compared to 21 students across OECD countries.

Skills shortages

The Paris-based institute has warned that while demand for tertiary – higher and further – education continues to rise, its further expansion will only be sustainable if it matches the supply of graduates with labour market and social needs.

It said some sectors such as engineering and technology are in high demand may struggle to find the skills they need, despite these sectors having among the highest employment rates and earnings.

“It is more important than ever that young people learn the knowledge and skills needed to navigate our unpredictable and changing world,” said OECD secretary-General Angel Gurría, launching the report in Paris.

“We must expand opportunities and build stronger bridges with future skills needs so that every student can find their place in society and achieve their full potential.”

He said many institutions are evolving to meet changing job market demands by promoting flexible pathways into tertiary education, balancing academic and vocational skills, and working more closely with employers, industry and training organisations.

But they must also balance larger enrolments with the need to contain costs, while maintaining the relevance and quality of their courses, says the report.

The OECD is a 36-member organisation which works with more than 100 countries.

It describes itself as a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.