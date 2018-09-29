Teed off: Peter Casey faces backlash over golf video

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has caused a social media outcry after posting a video of himself playing golf.

On Friday the Dragon’s Den panellist tweeted footage of him apparently hitting a golf ball into the sea, with the caption: “This is the only ‘driver’ I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected.”

This is the only ‘driver' I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected. #Aras18 #PeterForPresident pic.twitter.com/A8k9iaChzl — Peter Casey (@CaseyPeterJ) September 28, 2018

The video led to an immediate backlash online, with several commenters criticising Mr Casey for polluting the marine environment.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock was among those to condemn the former CEO of Claddagh Resources, tweeting: “Good man. Drive another bit of plastic/elastic into the ocean why don’t you!!! #eejit”

Mr Casey is one of six candidates contesting the presidential election, along with fellow dragons Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman, and incumbent Michael D Higgins.

He has previously said he wants to create a “more purposeful” presidency if elected.