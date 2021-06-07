Two people hospitalised after apartment fire in Dublin

Two people were hospitalised after a fire broke out in an apartment in Dublin city centre early on Monday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said units from Tara Street and Dolphin’s Barn dealt with the blaze at a property near Francis Street in the Liberties areas of Dublin.

Fire fighters rescued two people from the apartment and worked to bring the situation under control as the apartment block was evacuated.

By 6am, the fire brigade had extinguished the fire and the two occupants of the apartment had been brought to hospital.