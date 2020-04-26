Three men arrested after M1 chase involving 20 Garda cars

Gardaí have arrested three men after a pursuit involving more than 20 Garda vehicles and the Garda helicopter up the M1 motorway northbound on Sunday evening.

Three men were travelling in a white Audi car which failed to stop at a Garda checkpoint in Dublin. A pursuit began and when the men in the Audi failed to stop the incident continued up the M1 as more Garda vehicles joined. The Garda helicopter was also called in and tracked the Audi up the motorway from Dublin towards the Border with the North.

NEWS: The vehicle they were travelling in failed to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Dublin. Full story: https://t.co/M4YLWyudTL



Video Credit: Jimmy Farrell pic.twitter.com/gMTGfBZuel — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) April 26, 2020

While the incident continued north of Dundalk and on to the N1, it was brought to a halt about 5km from the Border. Three men were taken from the car and arrested on the side of the road and their vehicle taken away for examination. In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said gardaí in Swords, north Co Dublin, were carrying out a Covid19 checkpoint at about 4.35pm when a car carrying a number of men failed to stop.

Damaged squad car

“A managed containment operation ensued which ended when the offending vehicle was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132 northbound north of Dundalk a short time later,” it added.

“During the course of the containment operation an official Garda car was damaged but no persons were injured. The occupants of the car, three men, all in their 30s have been arrested and are currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are ongoing.”