PSNI launches murder inquiry following death of Venezuelan woman

A man and a woman were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team following the murder of a Venezuelan woman, police said on Thursday.

Police launched the murder inquiry following the death of Natasha Melendez (32) who died in hospital on Wednesday night. She had been assaulted at a property in Lisburn, Co Antrim, 10 days earlier, on March 22nd.

“Natasha Melendez, formerly from Venezuela, was subject to a serious assault last month and was being treated in hospital for her injuries,” said Det Chief Insp Michelle Shaw.

“Sadly she has now died and my thoughts today are with her parents and wider family circle,” she added.

The chief inspector said a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with the death had been released pending further investigation.

The officer appealed to anyone with information about the murder to bring it forward to the police.