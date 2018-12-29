Photographs of 2018: News

Naoise Griffin Richardson (above) joins a protest in support of victims of sexual violence on O’Connell Street in Dublin in November, after defence barrister Elizabeth O’Connell had used an alleged victim’s underwear as “proof” in court of sexual availability, during a rape trial in Cork.

In Portobello in Dublin, a few hours after the result of the abortion referendum was declared, on May 25th, people stop at the mural, created by the street artist Aches, of Savita Halappanavar. Her death from septic shock and multiple organ failure, in 2012, after she was refused a termination despite being in severe pain and growing increasingly ill, brought Ireland’s stance on abortion back into the spotlight.

Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe and his wife, Lorraine, arriving for the Charleton Tribunal at Dublin Castle in January. In October, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan apologised to McCabe on behalf of the State. McCabe retired from the Garda on October 31st.

Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Pope Francis visits Ireland in August. Crowds at the Phoenix Park Mass did not reach the anticipated 500,000, with estimates ranging from 130,000 to 200,000.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

People gather at a rally in Summer Hill in August to draw attention to the housing crisis in Dublin. Number 35 Summer Hill had been occupied by housing activists. In early May, a number of tenants, mostly from Brazil, had been evicted from the building with just 24 hours notice after fire-safety concerns had been raised. The building has remained vacant ever since.

Photograph: James Forde

A beach drawing of first World War soldier John McCance on Murlough Beach, Co Down, in November. The image was made as part of the nationwide Pages of the Sea commemorative event, to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended the war.

Photograph: Pages of the Sea/PA

Ricky McDonnell, the former boyfriend of Ann Lovett, who died as a teenager, in 1984, after giving birth in a grotto in Co Longford. The precise circumstances of her death had been a mystery for more than three decades. In May he spoke publicly for the first time, to Rosita Boland.