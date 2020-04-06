Irish Rail announces restrictions for Easter bank holiday weekend

Irish Rail has announced a number of disruptions to its Easter services.

Essential maintenance will be carried out on the Dublin to Sligo line as well as on southside Dart services in Dublin which will impact on the Dublin-Rosslare line.

The changes are to facilitate track relaying and realignment along with bridge and culvert upgrade works.

The 7.15pm Dublin Connolly to Sligo service on Thursday will involve a bus transfer between Longford and Boyle. This arrangement will stay in place between Friday morning and Sunday evening.

On Easter Saturday, April 11th and Easter Sunday, April 12th, all Dart services are suspended between Dún Laoghaire and Bray.

Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland will accept rail tickets for travel within the affected area.

Bus transfers

All Dublin-Rosslare services will operate between Bray and Rosslare only with a bus transfer between Connolly and Bray. Bus transfers will depart at scheduled train departure times.

This is to facilitate track renewal at Sandycove/Glasthule.

On Friday next the current revised weekday service will operate across the network along with the revised weekend schedule on Saturday and Sunday which is being implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic and falling demand with so many people working from home.

For all other routes, customers should check times before travel.

On Easter Monday Drogheda commuter and Maynooth commuter Dart services will operate to the current revised Sunday schedule, but with additional early morning services on each route.

Iarnród Éireann, Irish Rail’s parent company, said travel should only occur if a journey is absolutely necessary.