Family, friends and pals bid farewell to brave Shay Maloney

The 15-year Ennis Junior Cert student who lost his life while trying to save his friend’s life in a double drowning was on Monday described as “a most extraordinary and inspirational young man”.

Addressing mourners at a packed St Peter & Paul Cathedral in Ennis, Fr Ger Fitzgerald also said that Shay Moloney “had the heart of a warrior”.

Last Thursday “courageous” Shay drowned when attempting to save friend Jack Kenneally (15) in a lake at a disused quarry at Knockanean outside Ennis.

Scores of teenagers returned to the church for the second funeral in as many days after attending young Kenneally’s funeral on Sunday.

Mourners carry Shay Moloney on his final journey as Ennis Rugby Club members provide a guard of honour at the funeral in Ennis on Monday morning. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Outside the church Shay’s friends wept openly. Students from St Flannan’s College and players from Ennis RFC and Shay and Jack’s U-15 Young Munster rivals formed a guard of honour while Shay’s remains in a white coffin draped with purple ribbon passed by.

Both boys were born in January 2003 and were friends since primary school where they attended the Holy Family School in Ennis and this year the two played starring roles in the Ennis U-15 rugby team.

In his tribute to Shay, his uncle, Louie, told mourners the family “is completely heartbroken”.

He said: “There have been touching tributes in recent days . . . Shay, sleep the long sleep. Always remember that your mammy loves you more than life and your family loves you more than life. Sleep peaceful now Shay, forever young.”

In his tribute, Fr Fitzgerald recalled meeting Shay during his Confirmation year. “Shay had not the slightest bit of interest in what I was saying and instead was ripping up a piece of paper to put on a ruler.”

Fr Fitzgerald said that Shay fired the piece of paper with the ruler but didn’t hit the intended target and instead “hit me on the head instead. He looked at me . . . almost laughing at me and said, ‘sorry about that Father’.”

Fr Fitzgerald said that Shay’s friends were everything to him.

Some of the symbols of Shay’s life brought to the altar included a family photograph, rugby ball, his rugby boots, concert tickets and his rugby bag.

Mourners follow the hearse as it leaves the Cathedral on Monday morning. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Louie Moloney told mourners “Shay crammed more into his 15 years than most do in a lifetime . . . he had a happy personality that was contagious and he had a way of dealing with people of all ages and they were always falling for his charms.”

Shay Moloney was later laid to rest at Drumcliffe cemetery outside Ennis where the remains of his friend, Jack Kenneally, were laid to rest 24 hours earlier.