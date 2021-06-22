St Vincent’s says it must retain ownership of National Maternity Hospital site

The St Vincent’s Hospital Group (SVHG) has said it must retain ownership of the site that the new National Maternity Hospital will be built on, in a blow to Government plans.

In a statement the group said it is “more than willing” to meet the Government to discuss the relocation of the hospital from Holles Street.

However it added that “for the delivery of integrated patient care on the Elm Park Campus, SVHG must retain ownership of the site”.

The Government has said it wants to buy the land that the new hospital will be located on amid concerns about ownership and religious ethos.

The issue has sparked public controversy in recent days after the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted there were concerns in Government that the new hospital will not be on State owned land and will instead be the subject of a 99 year lease with the option for an extension.

Campaigners have also raised concerns about the governance structures and what they fear is a possible religious influence arising from those arrangements.

In a statement on Tuesday, the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group said it “remains committed” to the new hospital.

“We are aware of renewed public controversy since last Thursday and a planned Dáil debate tomorrow. This hospital is long overdue and we are more than willing to meet with the Government, should it wish to engage with us.”

The group said that “for the avoidance of doubt” the “new National Maternity Hospital will be clinically independent.”

“There will be no religious or Vatican influence.

“All medical procedures, in accordance with the laws of the land, are available in SVHG hospitals, including pregnancy termination, tubal ligation and gender reassignment procedures.”

The group also said that the State’s interests are “protected through the Minister of Health’s ‘Golden Share’, detailed legal agreements and HSE service level agreements.”

More to follow