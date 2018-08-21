Data reveals women of advancing years prone to falling

Although injuries resulting from falls have long been associated with older people, new research has found a sharp increase in the number of such incidents from the age of 40.

A study conducted at Trinity College Dublin found women in particular to be prone to slips in midlife.

Moreover, they found the prevalence of falls among women increases from the age of 40 on. They rise from 9 per cent among 40 to 44-year-olds, 19 per cent for 45 to 49-year-olds, 21 per cent for those aged between 50 and 54, 27 per cent in the 55 to 59 bracket and reaching 30 per cent among 60 to 64-year-olds.

“Researchers and doctors have always assumed that falls are a problem that only affects people above the age of 65,” said Dr Geeske Peeters at the Global Brain Health Institute at TCD.

“This study shows that the prevalence of falls is already quite high from the age of 50. In fact, our research shows that there is a sharp increase in the prevalence of falls in women during midlife.”