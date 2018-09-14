Avonmore Fresh Soups recalled amid contamination fears

Glanbia is recalling batches of Avonmore Fresh Soups due to the possible presence of small plastic pieces.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said all soups from the Avonmore Fresh Soups range with best-before dates of October 5th, 2018, and October 8th, 2018, are implicated in the recall.

The FSAI said the soups were being recalled as a precautionary measure.

“They are being recalled due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic. In-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batches to return them to the store are being displayed by Dunnes Stores and Tesco stores.”