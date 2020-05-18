Two teenagers charged with rape of girl in Courtown last July

Two teenage boys have been remanded in juvenile detention after they were arrested and charged with the rape of a teenage girl in Co Wexford last year.

The two accused, who are aged 15 and 17, were arrested by gardaí on Monday morning and brought before Wexford District Court where they were charged with rape.

The State alleges that the two accused raped the teenage girl at the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour at a time unknown between July 27th and July 28th 2019.

Garda Jacinta Gordon and Garda Gavin Tracey of Gorey Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of the two accused and said they were objecting to bail in the case.

Judge Brian O’Shea remanded both accused in juvenile detention to the Oberstown Detention Campus to appear again at Wexford District Court on May 25th.