‘Outstanding doctor’ gets apology and damages at High Court

A doctor in a Dublin hospital accident and emergency department has received an apology and damages over false allegations made against him in his workplace.

Joseph McKeever, a consultant in James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, was exonerated following two independent investigations.

The hospital and HSE apologised to him in the High Court following settlement talks and described him as “an outstanding doctor”.

Mel Christle SC, for Mr McKeever, said the case had been listed for three weeks but had now been resolved with an apology to be read out on behalf of the defendants.

Peter Ward SC, for the defendants, said the settlement was on terms including the payment of damages to Mr McKeever.

The apology stated that between 2010 and 2014, a number of allegations were made against Mr McKeever by servants or agents of the defendants.

The defendants appointed two separate independent investigators who “thoroughly investigated” the allegations.

“The defendants accept and hereby acknowledge unreservedly that Mr McKeever was exonerated by the reports of the independent investigators”.

They also “acknowledge and deeply regret the suffering their actions have cause to Mr McKeever, professionally and personally, and to his family.

“They acknowledge the distress and damage to his reputation as a result of his treatment at the hands of the defendants”.

They “apologise unreservedly for their failure to honour his rights including his rights to natural justice”.

The apology added: “Mr McKeever is an outstanding doctor of the highest integrity and reputation.

“He is held in the highest regard both personally and professionally by the defendants”.

Mr Justice Séamus Noonan congratulated the parties in reaching agreement and struck out the proceedings with orders as to costs.