Man (23) charged with sexually assaulting woman out running in Dublin

A 23-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was out running in Dublin earlier this month has been remanded in custody.

The unemployed man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested over the incident which is alleged to have occurred on the night of February 3rd in the Coolock area.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He is accused of sexual assault contrary to section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

Detective Garda Niall Gibbs told the court the accused made no reply when charged.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Judge Kelly remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday via video-link.

The judge said nothing should be published that would identify the complainant and ordered that the defendant should not be named either because the case was at an “early and delicate stage”.

Legal aid was granted to the defendant.