Gorey woman charged with husband's murder

A mother of three has been charged with the murder of her husband at their family home in Gorey, Co Wexford in January.

Sarah Doyle (30) of The Heath, Ramsgate Village in Gorey appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Thursday evening.

Ms Doyle was charged with the murder of her husband, Philip (33) at The Heath on January 26th.

During a brief hearing, Det Sgt Noel McSweeney, gave evidence of charging and cautioning the accused following her arrest earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Doyle had originally faced a charge under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act during an earlier court appearance following her arrest shortly after gardaí­ were alerted to an incident at their home.

Mr Doyle, a mechanical engineer who came originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No application for bail was made on the accused’s behalf.

Judge Brian O’Shea remanded Ms Doyle in custody to appear before another sitting of the court on May 19th via video link.