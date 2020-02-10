Murderer’s daughter says family ‘allowed fear to dictate our emotions’

The daughter of murderer Paul Wells snr, who dismembered the body of Kenneth O’Brien and dumped it in a suitcase in the Grand Canal, has said her family are “devastated and disgusted” at what their father did and that it does not represent who they are.

“We are normal, decent people who are of good moral standing. As a family we stand with you in grieving for Kenneth and pray for him every day,” Amy Wells told the Central Criminal Court during her brother Paul Wells jnr’s sentence hearing on Monday.

Ms Wells said Paul Wells jnr wished to offer an apology to the O’Brien family if his actions caused them any distress as this was never his intention. She hoped people could see the courage it took for him to go to gardaí given how “evil” their father could be.

“We as a family are so sorry for not coming forward sooner to help with the investigation. We allowed fear to dictate our emotions,” she said.

However, Kenneth O’Brien’s father told the court in his victim impact statement that the “inaction” of Paul Wells jnr in coming forward to gardaí enabled his son’s murderer to attend his funeral. “There are no words which can describe how we feel about this,” he said.

Paul Well’s jnr (33) was found guilty last November of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his father Paul Wells snr (51), who carried out the murder and dumped the victim’s body parts in the Grand Canal.

Wells jnr, with an address at Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare, had denied disposing of a chainsaw motor at a time unknown between January 19th and 20th, 2016, in Co Kildare. He also pleaded not guilty to disposing of a chainsaw blade and chain on January 20th, 2016, in the same location.

Back garden

Wells snr, of Barnamore Park, Finglas, Dublin, was jailed for life in 2018 having been found guilty of murdering Mr O’Brien at his home in Finglas on January 15th or 16th, 2016.

Wells snr admitted that after shooting the 33-year-old father in his back garden he had dismembered his body and dumped it in a suitcase in the Grand Canal.

Wells jnr will be sentenced next week, and his barrister asked the judge for a fully suspended sentence.

Wells jnr maintained throughout his interviews that he did not try to hinder the investigation and was afraid his father, who he described as a “glorified criminal”, would shoot him.

The trial heard that Wells snr was a “very violent” man, who in the past had tried to get the defendant to carry explosives and join the IRA. The killer also made threats from prison on the defendant’s life, and said if he did not put a bullet in his own son “the IRA would”.

The trial also heard that Wells jnr went on his stag party to Latvia with his father just days after Wells snr had dismembered the victim’s body.

The accused also accepted over €11,000 in cash from his father but disputed it was payment to get rid of the chainsaw.

Investigation

Amy Wells, the younger sister of Wells jnr, told the court in her statement that her family would like to offer their condolences to the O’Brien family. “We as a family are so sorry for not coming forward sooner to help with the investigation.”

She said her father had attacked Mr O’Brien’s character “throughout” the 2018 trial and spread many lies about him.

“Kenneth was the pinnacle of what a father should be. He travelled thousands of miles to find work so he could provide for his partner and child. We know he adored his son. We are truly sorry for all of you loss, and wish you strength and peace, and Kenneth will be forever in our prayers.”

Earlier, Kenneth O’Brien’s father Gerard O’Brien read a victim impact statement in which he said “the heartbreak is still impossible to bear”.

He said that whatever the outcome Wells jnr would be able to continue on with his life. “Unfortunately for us we have a life sentence without Kenneth.”