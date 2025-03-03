Government to contest Paul Murphy’s action seeking to injunct ‘super junior’ ministers

Paul Murphy's case will be contested by the State, which contends it is a duplication of one brought by Sinn Féin's Pa Daly. Photograph: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

The Government will contest High Court proceedings brought by People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy claiming “super junior” ministers’ attendance at Cabinet is unconstitutional.

Mr Murphy wants an injunction restraining “Ministers of State attending Cabinet” from going to Government meetings.

Senior government ministers are appointed by the President of Ireland on the advice of the Taoiseach and with the prior approval of Dáil Éireann. Super junior ministers are appointed by the government on the nomination of the taoiseach.

Mr Murphy’s case, brought against the Taoiseach, the Government, Ireland and the Attorney General, claims the attendance and participation of these super junior ministers at Government meetings is inconsistent with the Constitution.

READ MORE

The High Court heard on Monday that the State will argue Mr Murphy’s proceedings are a duplication of a similar case brought by Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly earlier this year. Mr Daly’s action alleges the appointment of super junior ministers is “completely anti-democratic”.

Mr Murphy claims there are “significant distinctions” between the two cases.

John Rogers SC, appearing with Paul Gunning, for Mr Murphy, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Monday that both sides have agreed a timeline for exchanging legal documents, including the State’s defence.

The case will be listed before High Court David Barniville next month so he can manage its progress.

The High Court last week permitted Mr Murphy to serve the State with his proceedings.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Murphy’s solicitor, Patrick Kevans, said the proceedings “raise issues of transcendent constitutional importance”.

The action claims the attendance of super junior ministers at Cabinet is inconsistent with Article 28 of the Constitution, which stipulates, among other things, that the government shall consist of no more than 15 members.

The proceedings also raise questions about Cabinet confidentiality.

In the current Government, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, Regional Independent Group members Seán Canney and Noel Grealish, and Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler are super junior ministers who attend Cabinet meetings. Ms Butler is the Government’s chief whip.