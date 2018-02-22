Customer tackled man to ground after he grabbed cash from till

A man who “blacked out” after drink and drug binges and had no memory of robbing two shops has been jailed for a year.

Glen Fitzpatrick (30) handed himself in to gardaí in a distressed state after finding money he could not explain in his pockets when he “came to his senses” after one of the binges.

Fitzpatrick was identified by gardaí when CCTV footage of the incidents was examined. He was recognised due to his work as a pizza delivery driver locally.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Fitzpatrick had suffered severe domestic violence in childhood at the hands of his father, and had consumed alcohol to black out his memories. He is now drug-free.

Fitzpatrick, of Kilcarrig Green, Fettercairn, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to robbery at Centra, Thomas Street, Dublin on November 24th, 2016. He also pleaded guilty to robbery at Dwarf Jar, Wellington Quay and attempted robbery at Centra, Wicklow Street on June 10th, 2017. He has 36 previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan said Fitzpatrick had not changed his behaviour following the first incident and had gone on to reoffend when he should have been aware that if he had drink or drugs taken then he may commit crimes.

He imposed consecutive sentences totalling two years and suspended the final year on conditions.

Garda Brendan Kearns told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that Fitzpatrick grabbed €420 from the cash register at Centra on Thomas Street when the shop assistant opened the till to give him change after he bought a scratch card.

Wrestled on the ground

Fitzpatrick was tackled by a customer and they wrestled on the ground for a time before Fitzpatrick left and threatened the customer: “Is it worth your life, you c**t, is it worth your life?”

Gardaí were alerted and identified Fitzpatrick on CCTV. He was interviewed by arrangement and told gardaí he had a drink and drug problem. He said he had been attempting to rehabilitate, but had slipped up.

Garda Padraig Keoghan said that in June 2017 a barista was getting a customer’s change from the till at Dwarf Jar when Fitzpatrick grabbed money and ran out. He later attempted to grab money from a till at Centra on Wicklow Street but was prevented from doing so and fled empty-handed. He was identified in both cases on CCTV.

Disgusted with himself

Fitzpatrick was arrested and interviewed. He said he had consumed cocaine, methadone, vodka and beer and had been walking around town out of his mind. He said he was disgusted with himself.

Counsel said Fitzpatrick was a completely different person when sober and has been attending rehabilitative courses.

He said his client had the total of €680 taken from the two shops in court. He asked that Fitzpatrick not be jailed as there were “exceptional underlying issues”, in order that he could continue his rehabilitation.