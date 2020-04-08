Arrests follow Garda drugs haul in excess of €550,000

A woman and two men have been arrested in Co Laois after gardaí seized narcotics with an estimated value above €550,000.

In Portlaoise on Wednesday a man in his 30s was detained after gardaí responded to reports of suspicious activity in Rossvale. When officers arrived on the scene the suspect was searched and found to have 1kg of a substance believed to be cannabis with a street value of €20,000. He is being held under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Birr Garda station.

During a follow-up search, investigating officers attached to the Laois Drugs unit conducted a search at a property also in Rossvale and netted €500,000 worth of cannabis in addition to €35,000 worth of cocaine. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the property.

A man and woman in their 30s were arrested under the same legislation and are being held at Portlaoise Garda station.