Opinions differ on property tax between homeowners and estate agent

Standing outside Morton’s food store on Dunville Avenue in Ranelagh, Dublin, a local favourite in the leafy suburb, Orla McLoughlin, who owns a home in Harold’s Cross, supports the property tax increases even though she will pay more.

“I’d always vote left, so even if they oppose the increase that wouldn’t put me off or influence me to change my vote,” said McLoughlin, who believed the increase was “a good idea” and “the increase is not that much” .

Like the homes immediately around Morton’s, McLaughlin is a voter in Dublin Bay South, where constituents will go to the polls in July to fill the vacancy left by Fine Gael’s Eoghan Murphy.

Under the restructuring of the price bands many – but far from all – owners of mid-to-high priced houses in the constituency will see their local property tax bills rise.

For Geraldine O’Daly, who owns a home in Rathgar, the increase is “fair”, and she is willing to pay it, although she dislikes the fact that under the old rules Dubliners’ money went to other local authorities.

“I’d prefer if it would benefit Dublin and to see it spent on things the council here doesn’t have the money to do instead of given to other counties,” she said, adding “it doesn’t make any sense for the left to oppose it”.

“They’re supposed to be left parties, but they don’t want property-owners to be taxed. I’d like to see it widened because everybody should contribute and pay a little bit.”

Ms O’Daly said the system was “flexible” in that it allowed homeowners like her and her husband to pay it by the month out of their pension. “We all have to contribute.”

Necessary evil

However, Rory Crerar, an estate agent at Herman White nearby in Rathmines, said while property tax was an “unfortunate but necessary evil” the Government should “err on the side of caution” with increases.

The increase was a “knee-jerk reaction” to the impact of the pandemic. “I would fear for people living in substantial properties who may be on very substandard incomes.

“It’s grossly unfair for those people because a lot of people have been hit very hard out of nowhere in the past year,” he said, adding that those owning older homes face significant maintenance bills.