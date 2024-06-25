RTÉ director general to outline five-year strategy to staff at townhall meeting

Staff at RTÉ will be presented with an updated version of the broadcaster’s five-year strategy when director general Kevin Bakhurst attends a ‘townhall’ meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

All of the organisation’s staff have been invited to attend in person or online although there is some scepticism about the process around Montrose where there is an expectation that any detail of the revised plan not already in the public domain will be made public after it is presented to Cabinet this morning at or as the staff gather to be briefed.

In November, RTÉ published the initial version of its strategy which provided for actions under 10 headings, including financial management, public service and production.

The plan, which has since been the subject of an internal consultation process, proposed a 20 per cent cut in the number of jobs at the broadcaster – equivalent to the departure of 400 people – a 50 per cent increase in the spend on independent productions and a move towards more production in regional centres including Cork, Galway and Limerick.

READ MORE

[ RTÉ board considering exit package for individual that could cost €400,000 ]

Forty of the job losses were intended to be achieved this year. The total cost of the redundancy element of the plan was put at €40 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the broadcaster said “RTÉs five-year strategy follows – and builds on – the publication of our 10-point strategic vision last November and the consultations we carried out in the weeks afterwards, with RTÉ staff, the public and other stakeholders. The five-year strategy will be published this afternoon, after it has been shared with Cabinet.”

It is possible there will be some indication at Cabinet of how the Government intends to proceed with regard to the future funding of RTÉ which has suffered a significant drop in licence fee revenue since it became engulfed in a series of governance crises.

[ Caps on future RTÉ severance packages and new pay bands for presenters recommended by HR review ]

Problems first emerged at the broadcaster after it emerged that its best paid presenter at the time, Ryan Tubridy, had received more pay than had publicly stated.

The revelation led to a series of bruising appearances by board members and senior management on front of Oireachtas committees and departures from both with then chair of the board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh among those to depart, following comments by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which Ms Ní Raghallaigh said clearly demonstrated a loss of confidence in her.

One of its proposed governance reforms is understood to be a greater emphasis on transparency with regard to remuneration at the organisation with suggestions that it will public the pay of its highest paid management figures as well as its leading broadcasters.

The substantial financial packages received by departing senior executives has been one of the more contentious issues at RTÉ over the past year with former chief financial officers Brenda O’Keeffe and Richard Collins as well as Rory Coveney all being handed six figure sums as they left their roles.

[ Jennifer Zamparelli would have been worth fighting for. But if The 2 Johnnies ‘were never ours’, why hire them? ]

New guidelines on commercial work by staff outside of the broadcaster have been introduced and are believed to have contributed to the departure of a number of high profile presenters, particularly from 2FM.

The station had announced in recent weeks that Jennifer Zamparelli and the 2 Johnnies were leaving and it was reported on Tuesday Donncha O’Callaghan will also depart from his role as one of the presenters of the breakfast show at the end of this month. RTÉ was approached for comment on those reports.