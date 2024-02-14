RTÉ's former chief financial officer was paid €450,000 as part of controversial exit package

RTÉ's former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe was paid €450,000 as part of a controversial exit package, director general Kevin Bakhurst has confirmed at a meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Mr Bakhurst also came to the defence of RTÉ's director of human resources Eimear Cusack after she was accused at the committee of not doing her job when she did not flag the exit package with other management figures at the broadcaster.

Legal firm McCann FitzGerald was commissioned to review voluntary exit schemes at RTÉ.

Its report found that Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package – which was signed off on by Dee Forbes, RTÉ’s then director general – was not brought to the executive board before it was approved.

The review concluded that as a result the terms of the exit scheme “were not complied with” in Ms O’Keeffe’s case, however it said this was the fault of RTÉ and Ms Forbes, rather than the former chief financial officer.

The report said Ms O’Keeffe put forward a business case for how RTÉ could save €200,000 under her departure, based on a “named individual” succeeding her.

By the time it was “known with certainty” that such savings would not materialise, Ms O’Keeffe had accepted her exit package, the report said.

Ms Cusack told Wednesday’s committee meeting that she was assured the required savings would be made and she believed Ms O’Keeffe’s departure would be compliant with the exit scheme in place at the time.

“I did not question the approval process as it was approved by the ultimate decision maker in the organisation [Ms Forbes]. On that basis, I took the instruction in good faith,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster challenged Ms Cusack on why she did not raise the exit package with other management at RTÉ.

Ms Cusack replied: “The assurance that I was given, was that the cost savings would be achieved and I had no reason not to believe that.”

Ms Munster put it to her that “rules were broken, things were overlooked, and you as head of HR didn’t flag it up with management”.

Ms Cusack said: “The ultimate decision-maker was my manager.”

Asked if she had been afraid of Ms Forbes and tackling her on the issue Ms Cusack said: “I had no reason not trust that the savings wouldn’t have been made.”

She also said: “I wasn’t afraid of Dee Forbes.”

Ms Munster put it to Mr Bakhurst that Ms Cusack, a current member of the executive board, had not done her job.

Mr Bakhurst said that Ms Cusack recognised that while she did question the exit package, “she probably should have questioned it a bit more”.

He said Ms Cusack had joined RTÉ a relatively short time when the exit package was arranged for Ms O’Keeffe.

“I think Eimear recognises that this shouldn’t have happened.”

He added: “From what I’ve discovered about RTÉ this is the way the organisation was run, in a siloed way, with decisions being taken outside of the normal routes, avoiding governance, not going through the executive not going to [the] board when they should.”

Mr Bakhurst said: “There were 427 exits or applications for voluntary exits examined by McCann FitzGerald. There was a single one that did not meet the standards required.”

Ms Munster said it “sticks in the public’s craw that people are never held accountable”.

Mr Bakhurst said: “There have been consequences at executive level.

“I judge each individual case on its merits.

“Eimear made a mistake. She’s said that in this case.

“The one thing I would say is I’ve worked many heads of HR in my time.

“Eimear is an extremely good head of HR.

“She is delivering change and fairness across the organisation.”

Earlier Mr Bakhurst said it would have been “tone deaf” to pay for advertising demanding that people pay the TV licence at a time when there was “scandal unfolding” last year.

RTÉ was expected to lose €21 million in licence fee sales by the end of 2023 after it was hit by multiple controversies including revelations about undisclosed payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked Mr Bakhurst who decided to pull advertising of the licence fee from non-RTÉ platforms at a time when sales “fell off a cliff”.

Mr Bakhurst confirmed that he made the decision saying: “given what was emerging about RTÉ at that stage and the constant scandal that was unfolding, I thought it would be inappropriate for us to be paying for adverts demanding that people pay the licence fee.”

Mr Griffin said that given the scale of losses in licence fee revenue, paying for advertising would have been a “small outlay for a huge return”.

He asked: “Was this strategic? Was this part of hoping the licence fee will ultimately fail completely, collapse.”

Mr Bakhurst replied “Categorically not”.

He said the decision was taken on two basis, the first being RTÉ was already worried about cash flow “so we were looking about stopping discretionary spending.”

He said the “main motivator” was that “we didn’t feel it was appropriate to be spending licence payers’ money chasing them to pay licence fees” as the scandal was ongoing and it would have been “tone deaf” at the time.

He said there were discussions with both the Department of Media and An Post – which collects the licence fee – about the move.

Mr Griffin said it was an “unbelievable decision” to “pull advertising completely of what is your lifeblood”.

Mr Bakhurst rejected this saying: “I was trying to be respectful to the audience at that stage.”

He confirmed that RTÉ will resume paying for advertising on the TV licence on February 20th.