RTÉ media committee hearing: Board ‘should have asked more questions’ on musical, chair to say

Good afternoon. RTÉ executives and board members are appearing before the Oireachtas media committee (again) on Wednesday in the wake of a string of controversies to hit the public service broadcaster. Among those appearing before TDs and Senators will be RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Senior figures from RTÉ have been invited back before the committee in the wake of the Grant Thornton report on the loss-making Toy Show the Musical and the separate McCann Fitzgerald report voluntary exit scheme payments at the broadcaster.

What is happening today?

Senior RTÉ figures will appear before the media committee after independent reports into Toy Show the Musical and executive exit packages

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst will tell the committee it “will once again become an organisation the country can be proud of”

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, RTÉ chairwoman, will acknowledge a lack of oversight of the musical project

There will once again be some conspicuous absentees, including former director general Dee Forbes and former chairwoman Moya Doherty

Best reads

Jack Horgan-Jones has a copy of the opening statement supplied to the committee by RTÉ director of human resources Eimear Cusack.

Ms Cusack will say that a “separate and confidential arrangement” was struck between former director general Dee Forbes and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe about the latter’s participation in the 2017 voluntary exit scheme. She will tell the committee that the agreement was made “without going through the normal VEP [voluntary exit programme] approval process” and that she was “not party to this decision nor the discussions around it”.

As outlined in a report on the scheme undertaken by McCann FitzGerald, she will say that she queried the matter with Forbes and was “assured that the required savings would be achieved”. She will say that she took the instruction from Forbes, “the ultimate decision-maker” in RTÉ, “in good faith”.

The McCann FitzGerald review found that the exit package was not brought before the executive board of the broadcaster for approval and as a result the terms of the exit scheme “were not complied with” in O’Keeffe’s case – it said the fault for this lay with RTÉ and Forbes, rather than O’Keeffe.

Who has declined to attend?

Dee Forbes, former director general

Moya Doherty, former chair of the RTÉ board

Breda O’Keeffe, former chief financial officer

Rory Coveney, former director of strategy, a key figure in the Grant Thornton musical report

Geraldine O’Leary, former commercial director

Jim Jennings, director of content, who is on sick leave

Richard Collins, former chief financial officer

Connor Murphy, former board member

Who will be attending from RTÉ today?

Kevin Bakhurst, director general since July 2023

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board since November 2022

Adrian Lynch, director of audience, channels of marketing

Eimear Cusack, director of human resources, a key figure in the McCann FitzGerald report

Anne O’Leary, board member and chair of its audit and risk committee (ARC)

Dr PJ Mathews, board member

Aideen Howard, board member

Daire Hickey, board member

Jonathan Ruane, board member

Susan Ahern, board member

Former board member Ian Kehoe, whose term came to an end in October 2023, will also be attending.

Welcome this St Valentine’s Day to an arena in which no love has been lost of late: the Oireachtas media committee’s investigations into the “transparency of RTÉ's expenditure of public funds, governance issues and the future funding challenges facing RTÉ (resumed)”, as the full title goes.

Some potential lines of questioning today:

Three board members – Ian Kehoe (whose term has since finished), Daire Hickey and Anne O’Leary – described a presentation on Toy Show the Musical at the ad hoc “combo” meeting in March 2022 as a “fait accompli”. Do they disagree with former chairwoman Moya Doherty’s position that approval was given by consensus at an April meeting of the board?

Why did the presentation on Toy Show the Musical to RTÉ management in March 2022 show a plan for 44 shows, pointing to an 80 per cent sales rate to break even, only for the presentation to the combo meeting a few weeks later to specify 54 shows, requiring a 70 per cent break-even rate? Why did only 35 shows then go on sale? Was RTÉ ever intending to put 54 shows on sale or was this something that was said to make the project seem less risky?

On the redundancy payments report, why did Eimear Cusack, director of human resources at RTÉ, issue a formal offer letter of redundancy to former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe on the instruction of Dee Forbes, but only after she asked Forbes how cost savings could be made and whether it would be “a good idea” for O’Keeffe to leave under the scheme?

On this human resources note, here is my recent column on why RTÉ's handling of its 2017 and 2021 voluntary redundancy schemes has become a key component to low morale among staff at the broadcaster:

[ Parallel universe haunts RTÉ as its North Star remains elusive for a reason ]