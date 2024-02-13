Tell us your story: Why did you stop paying the TV licence fee?

Were you one of the thousands who stopped paying their TV licence after the RTÉ pay scandal broke last year? Or are you a loyal licence-payer despite the ongoing crisis at the national broadcaster?

The number of TV licence fees purchased last year fell by 13 per cent, a drop of more than 123,000 licences compared to the previous year, according to figures from the Department of Media.

The sharp drop came after RTÉ revealed in June that it had underdeclared fees to presenter Ryan Tubridy. This sparked a crisis at the public service broadcaster which put the spotlight on its governance and financial practices.

Sinn Féin has suggested an amnesty could be introduced for people who have not paid for the TV licence, mirroring the amnesty for those who didn’t pay water charges.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said last year 13,000 people went through the courts for TV licence evasion. The cost was “just over €2 million”, he said, which was the same amount RTÉ lost on Toy Show The Musical.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Sinn Féin plans for an amnesty would be a “slap in the face” for those who had paid up.

Mr Varadkar said he “profoundly” disagreed with the measure, which is contained in a Sinn Féin private members Dáil motion on the future funding of RTÉ.

