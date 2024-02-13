Pulling Toy Show the Musical would have been ‘unthinkable’ - Rory Coveney

The production, which ran for several weeks from December 2022, only sold 11,044 tickets despite early internal projections it could reach audiences of more than 100,000 people, resulting in a loss of €2.3 million. Photograph: Ste Murray

RTÉ's former director of strategy Rory Coveney claimed it would have been “unthinkable” to pull the broadcaster’s Toy Show the Musical production in the weeks after it launched, due to poor ticket sales.

On Tuesday RTÉ published an updated version of Grant Thornton’s report into the controversial musical, revealing the names of the majority of the senior figures interviewed, who were anonymised in the original version.

The updated report shows that Julian Erskine, a senior Riverdance producer who was brought on by RTÉ as a consultant, raised the suggestion that the musical could be scrapped before the first curtain was raised, following a poor uptake in ticket sales.

In response the report notes Mr Coveney, who resigned last July, said by the time tickets went on sale RTÉ were “locked in” to the project, with large costs already committed.

READ MORE

Mr Coveney said it would have been “unthinkable” to scrap the show in the weeks after tickets went on sale in May 2022. The decision would have had implications for RTÉ “beyond the financial in terms of reputation, confidence and market credibility”, he told the review.

[ Toy Show the Musical report: Four new things we learned about controversial flop ]

[ RTÉ scraps set of Toy Show the Musical ]

The production, which ran for several weeks from December 2022, only sold 11,044 tickets despite early internal projections it could reach audiences of more than 100,000 people, resulting in a loss of €2.3 million.

The report found the board of RTÉ was not formally told about the production until after a contract had already been signed with the Convention Centre Dublin to host the musical, at significant cost. It said a commitment by senior RTÉ executives to bring the proposed project to the board’s audit committee never happened, while required approval by the wider board was never sought.

The updated report shows Mr Coveney said there was “very little, if any, concern” about audience numbers initially, with meetings planning the musical more concerned with the creative side of the project. “In terms of people’s views on the financials and the audience numbers, there was conspicuously little interrogation of them,” he told the review.

The report shows board member PJ Matthews said by the time the project was brought to a wider board meeting, “the ship had left the harbour”. The idea of halting the production at that point would have been “catastrophic” and inflicted “severe reputational damage” on the broadcaster, he said.

Moya Doherty, who was chair of the RTÉ board during the period, agreed that directors would have been required to approve the show, given it was to cost more than €2 million. In her interview with Grant Thornton, Ms Doherty said she believed every board member “had the opportunity to ask questions, raise objections or disapprove of the project”.

Ms Doherty told the review she accepted that no formal vote was taken by the board to approve the project, but that given no board members objected to the proposal there was “at the very least” implicit approval.

Mr Coveney, who was one of the main figures behind the project, told the review he believed it had been “green-lit” at a March 29th, 2022 meeting, where some board members were present.

Several directors disputed that the board had formally approved the musical, according to the report. Robert Short, RTÉ staff representative on the board, said it was “never asked for its approval” of the project. While Anne O’Leary said she felt the production was presented to directors “as a fait accompli”, without seeking the board’s approval.