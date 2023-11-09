Government receives copy of RTÉ's ‘strategic vision’ for broadcaster’s future

Minister for Arts, Culture and the Media Catherine Martin has received a copy of RTÉ's strategic vision document, which will be outlined to staff next week. Illustration: Paul Scott

Minister for Arts and the Media Catherine Martin has received a copy of RTÉ's “strategic vision” plan, which outlines the future of the broadcaster, and met with its director general Kevin Bakhurst.

In a message to staff, Mr Bakhurst said the plan had been approved by the RTÉ board, and would be shared with staff early next week.

The Department of Arts and the Media confirmed to The Irish Times that Ms Martin has received a copy of the plan from Mr Bakhurst, and that she met with him and RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh for a briefing on the document on Thursday evening.

“Together with relevant senior Cabinet colleagues, she will give the strategic vision due consideration before a decision is made in relation to further funding, as recommended by NewERA,” said the department in a statement.

The National Treasury Management Agency’s NewEra unit provides financial and commercial advice to Government Ministers and departments in relation to 18 designated State-owned companies, including RTÉ.

“It is for RTÉ, and RTÉ alone, to outline its plan for the future. This is, however, a further step in re-building trust in RTÉ and setting out the future direction to deliver a public service broadcaster which the Irish public expect and deserve,” continued the statement.

“The Minister understands that the director general will set out the strategic vision for RTÉ staff at a meeting next week, before engaging with other stakeholders as a more detailed five-year statement of strategy is developed as required under the Broadcasting Act.

“In order to respect that engagement with staff – which is of paramount importance – Minister Martin will not be making further comment on the strategic vision until after that takes place.”

The broadcaster has been firefighting a significant controversy since June following revelations RTÉ had paid former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy €225,000 more than it had publicly declared.

The scandal, which deepened following further revelations of excessive spending at the broadcaster through a barter account, has seen several key executives leave RTÉ.

It has also left a large hole in the organisation’s finances due to a fall in licence fee income. RTÉ has said it will be insolvent if it does not receive a bailout of tens of millions of euro from the State by next spring.

In a message to staff on Wednesday, Mr Bakhurst said he expected to be able to share details of senior management’s plan for the broadcaster by early next week.

“This strategic vision is the first step in engaging with our many stakeholders – Government, you, the media, the public, our audience, independent producers, regulators, service providers, and others – on the future of RTÉ,” he wrote.

Mr Bakhurst, who took over as director general after the controversy erupted earlier this year, said feedback from staff and others “will inform the development of RTÉ's Statement of Strategy for 2024 – 2028, which is due in the new year”.

The director general told staff he looked forward “to sharing our strategic vision with you next week”.

In a statement posted on its website, RTÉ confirmed a document setting out “a new direction” for the organisation had been approved by its board.

“Kevin Bakhurst wrote to RTÉ staff this morning to confirm that he expects to be in a position to share details with them early next week, before wider publication,” it said.