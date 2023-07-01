New Late Late Show season will be nearly two months shorter, RTÉ confirms

Patrick Kielty, the next presenter of The Late Late Show, revealed he would be paid €250,000 for three seasons. Photograph: RTÉ

RTÉ has confirmed that the next season of The Late Late Show, which is set to be presented by Patrick Kielty, will have a nearly two-month shorter duration time than recent seasons when Ryan Tubridy was at the helm.

Earlier this week, Mr Kielty revealed he would be paid €250,000 for three seasons with 30 episodes each, in addition to an initial fee of €20,000 for pre-production and rehearsals for the show.

The Northern Irish comedian and television personality said he will cover his own accommodation and travel. He has also waived expenses of €50,000.

Recent seasons have had a duration of 35-37 episodes. The final season presented by Ryan Tubridy ran for 36 episodes. He received €515,000 from RTÉ last year, which covered his work at The Late Late Show and his weekday radio show.

RTÉ had previously indicated that he was paid €440,000 in 2022 and under reported the earnings of Mr Tubridy by €345,000 from 2017 to 2022. The under declaring of his earnings has caused a crisis situation for the broadcaster, which is funded partly by the licence fee and partly by commercial revenue.

Meanwhile, Niamh Boyle, CEO of The Reputations Agency, told The Business on RTÉ Radio 1 that the public in Ireland can be “quite unforgiving” in these situations.

“We do seem to have higher standards. Possibly because we burned so badly through the financial crisis. People are even more aware of the importance of governance and conduct,” Ms Boyle said.

She said that a key problem for RTÉ is that it is starting this “whole debacle” with a fairly average, if not weak, reputation.

“So we measure reputation every year. We measure one hundred organisations including RTÉ. And over the last three years RTÉ has been ranked fairly consistently in 92nd place out of those one hundred organisations,” Ms Boyle said.

“We measure this through talking to over 5,000 members of the public. We ask them for their levels of trust and respect and esteem and admiration in RTÉ and 100 organisations overall.

“And RTÉ hasn’t fared so well over the last few years. But it did very well during Covid. It actually bounced right up to 64th place so there are opportunities to move this up again. But it hasn’t entered the crisis with a strong reputational foundation.

“That means it has got a steeper hill to climb to build reputation and trust among the public.”

However, Ms Boyle believes that RTÉ can recover its reputation.

“We imagine that [RTÉ’s reputation] is probably at quite a low position. But right now we are in the middle of a crisis and things can recover and we have seen this happening with many organisations over the years,” Ms Boyle said.

“This has happened many times with organisation. Volkswagen in 2015 started with a strong reputation. The emissions scandal drove their reputation right down to a weak reputation.

“It is up to a strong score now but it has taken several years. It takes time.

“But they (Volkswagen) took reputation seriously. They put strong governance structures in place. They measured their reputation and built their reputation over a number of years. There is a real opportunity for RTÉ to do this.”