Two Irish hotels awarded highest honours in new Michelin key awards

Adare Manor in Co Limerick and Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois have been awarded the highest honour of three keys each by the Michelin Guide, which revealed its new one-, two- and three-key distinctions for the most outstanding hotels in the UK and Ireland today.

Similar to the Michelin stars for restaurants, the Michelin keys have been introduced to honour the best quality in hotel experiences.

The 2024 Michelin Guide selection for Britain and Ireland includes just 14 three-key hotels, 37 two-key hotels and 72 one-key hotels in total. Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary, The Merrion in Dublin and Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry each garnered two keys – categorised as “an exceptional stay”, while nine spots in the Republic were granted one key status – “a very special stay”.

Welcoming the news, general manager of Ballyfin Demesne, Peter White, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be one of the first Irish hotels to receive three Michelin keys this morning. At Ballyfin Demesne, we strive for excellence in everything we do and to be recognised by Michelin is very special for all the team.”

Brendan O’Connor, general manager of Adare Manor, also expressed his gratitude for the achievement, calling it “a testament to the dedication and passion of every member of our team, across all departments, who strive every day to create unforgettable experiences for our guests”.

Adare Manor, Co Limerick, has received three Michelin keys, as well as Condé Nast's Best Resorts in Europe award. Photograph: Jack Hardy

Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary picked up two keys – categorised as 'an exceptional stay'. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The hotel key selections and restaurant star selections are distinct, and decisions on the Michelin star and Michelin key awards are made independently of each other, so it is possible for a restaurant with a Michelin star to reside within a Michelin key hotel. Adare Manor and Cashel Palace each have Michelin one-star restaurants, while Ballyfin Demesne is hotly tipped to pick up its first star when awards are announced early next year.

In other news for Adare Manor, the Limerick resort has also been named the Best Resort in Europe in this year’s Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Scoring 98.13, Adare Manor joins seven other Irish names featuring in the publication’s Top 20, with Mayo’s Ashford Castle (4), Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg (5) and Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare (6) not far behind. Voters were asked to assess a range of criteria, including service, atmosphere, dining and overall guest experience.

In 2022, Adare Manor was crowned best resort in the world, making it a firm favourite among Condé Nast Traveller’s readers. It is also the resort’s third consecutive year being voted as the preferred European destination. The manor house stands tall on the banks of the River Maigue, with a Michelin-starred Oak Room restaurant, spa, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course and 840 acres of gardens.