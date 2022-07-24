The best places to stay near train stations around Ireland

The Greenways along Ireland’s former railways are wonderful additions to the country’s outdoor amenities, but as fuel prices shoot up and environmental concerns rise alongside, imagine if you could still take the train to Achill? Or along Waterford’s Copper Coast? Eco-friendly, hassle-free and affordable, the rail network in Ireland can still bring you (almost) to the four corners of the country — if you happen to live in Dublin that is. Those who don’t will possibly be all too familiar with the likes of Limerick Junction. Nevertheless, find a nice hotel near a station, book your seats and you’re off.

Hotels such as Kenmare’s Park and The Great Southern network owe their existence to the then-new railway network as it was rolled out across the country in the 1800s. In fact, Lord Kenmare only allowed the station at Killarney to be built so long as he got free travel, and that all trains would wait for him (if he so desired). B&B at the Killarney Great Southern is from €305 per room; greatsouthernkillarney.com. At its peak in the 1920s, there was over 5,600km of track to choose from. Today it’s less than half of that, but there are still plenty of good spots to stop.

Dublin

While it is a common complaint that these days the train lines fan out from Dublin, it means that if you want to make the capital your destination, all routes tend to lead there. Ireland’s first railway was built in 1834, running from Westland Row (now Pearse Station), to Kingstown (now Dún Laoghaire). Today of course you can take the Dart right around the coast, and the stretch from Dalkey to Killiney could almost have you thinking you’re coasting the Bay of Naples: seriously — it’s why some of the highly salubrious roads in these parts have Italianate names.

Clontarf Castle, Dublin.

With so many stops on the Dart, it’s really a question of picking your spot when it comes to a place to stay. There’s Dún Laoghaire’s Royal Marine, with B&B from €149; royalmarine.ie, or head northside for Clontarf Castle. A short stroll (less than 20 minutes) from Killester Dart Station, it’s handy for Howth, St Anne’s Park, Bull Island and Dollymount Strand, not to mention a quick rail hop to the city centre. From €229 per room; clontarfcastle.ie

Cork

In Cork, you couldn’t get much closer than The Dean. The big black building rises above Kent Station, but the state of the art sound proofing makes for a great night’s sleep, in nicely funky environs at that.

Dean Hotel, Cork.

The Stay and Dine package gives you B&B, dinner in Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant, plus use of the gym and pool from €279 per room; thedean.ie

Limerick

A stroll across People’s Park from Colbert Station, No 1 Pery Square is a boutique Georgian gem that is also handy for the Limerick City Gallery of Art and the shops of O’Connell Street.

Number 1 Pery Square, Limerick.

The 24 Hour Escape package offers B&B plus dinner from €318 per room, via irelands-blue-book.ie, or B&B only from €165 through August and September at oneperysquare.com.

Kilkenny

You’re spoiled for choice in Kilkenny City, with hotels radiating from MacDonagh Station, and all within easy walking distance. Immerse yourself in the city’s historic vibe with Butler House, approximately 1km, or 15 minutes’ walk from the terminus, where you can stroll through the beautiful gardens and through the old Castle Yard with its galleries and craft shops, to find Kilkenny Castle itself.

Butler House, Kilkenny.

There, walking trails along the Nore will take you all the way to Bennetsbridge and beyond. The Girly Get Together package gives you the night of August 20th, plus breakfast, afternoon tea, 10 per cent discount at Kilkenny Design, and a Swedish massage at Mint Spa. You don’t even have to be girly to avail. From €410 per room at irelands-blue-book.ie; or B&B from €180 per room; butler.ie

Derry

Across the Foyle from the station, Derry’s Bishop’s Gate Hotel is a 15 minute wander in the heart of the Walled City.

Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry (Bernard Ward)

The two-night Stay, Dine and Explore Derry package includes B&B, a two-day sightseeing pass with entry to up to 10 attractions, and dinner in the Wig and Gown on one night. From £205 per room; bishopsgatehotelderry.com

Westport

The train takes you to the heart of Westport and once again you have plenty of choice when it comes to hotels.

Knockranny House, Westport.

Book your bike and head off on the Greenway to Achill, or walk a little out of town (under 20 minutes) to the Knockranny House Hotel, where you’re on secluded hillside grounds, with a swimming pool and spa at your disposal. B&B from €95 per room, or take the Wild Atlantic Cycle package and get two nights B&B, dinner one evening and a day’s bicycle hire from €235 per room. What could be better? knockrannyhousehotel.ie