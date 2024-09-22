‘Really, really easy’: Irish man (62) swims length of river Shannon for Pieta House

Dermot Higgins (62) swam the Shannon in 10 days, four fewer than the 2023 fastest record holder. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A former schoolteacher turned adventurer, who previously survived a bear attack, on Sunday became the fastest and oldest person to swim Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon.

Dermot Higgins (62) swam the 250km waterway stretch in 10 days, four fewer than the 2023 fastest record holder, Ger Moore, (Cork), and 22 days fewer than the oldest record holder, Dean Hall (United States), to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Skerries native, who has experienced depression, said all funds raised from his double-record swim will go directly to Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

“The journey was magic, it’s surpassed my wildest dreams, I was blessed with amazing weather and the support I had from people made it really, really easy,” said Higgins, who made land at Curragower Boat Club, in Limerick city, at 11.21am.

READ MORE

Preparation was key, with Higgins starting pool training last January, followed by warm-water training in Morocco and several long sea swims.

Higgins, who was the first Irish man and oldest person to cycle around the world for charity, said he has suffered from

mental health issues over the years, including “two serious episodes of depression, [during] one of which I attempted suicide”.

“I needed the support of Pieta and I called them several times and they were very good to me – I probably wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for Pieta House.”

Higgins is no stranger to overcoming endurance challenges and has raised more than €250,000 for charities. Pieta House is one that remains closest to his heart, however.

“Sometimes people just don’t know the signs and even when they do know the signs they don’t know what to do, so Pieta House has done great work in terms of informing people of what these signs are and supporting not just the people who are in crisis but the families as well, which is hugely important.”

Having survived the Shannon, Higgins smiled and recalled how he “could have easily died” when a bear encountered him as he was sleeping in a tent during a kayaking trip along the Yukon river in Canada.

“The bear was only a metre from me and I wasn’t prepared at all, the bear came at me but I was really fortunate because I had pepper spray and I sprayed the bear and then I fainted.

“I was out cold and woke up half an hour later, I was covered in vomit, but I got myself to the river and I arrived in Dawson City with one shoe because the bear had taken my other shoe.”

Higgins said he plans to swim the entire circumference of the island of Ireland next summer, if he can find a sponsor.