The easy ways to tap into burgundy’s big fashion moment

Burgundy – or whatever you choose to call it: oxblood, maroon, cherry or merlot – sets the tone for the season as the must-have shade. Photographs: Getty Images

Burgundy – or whatever you choose to call it: oxblood, maroon, cherry or merlot – sets the tone for the season as the must-have shade. The deep, wine-infused hue takes over the mantle from Fire Engine Red from spring and is in everything from maxi coats to blouses, bags to boots. The high-street store Zara has even dedicated a separate shopping edit to the rich shade, with other retailers following suit.

Lambswool herringbone, €1,050, The Landskein

The colour started its IT status on the spring 2024 runways when newly minted creative director Sabato de Sarno of Gucci presented a collection with more than 13 looks featuring the opulent red dubbed Gucci Rosso. The dark red has also permeated designer collections for autumn, often seen in tonal, head-to-toe looks. At Ferragamo, burgundy was seen in a sharp suiting with matching shoes and accessories.

Dress, €69.99, H&M

Victoria Beckham’s runway showcased slinky burgundy maxi dresses, while similar styles appeared at Hermes, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Nina Ricci. The beauty of burgundy dresses is they can be dressed up or down with sleek knee-high boots, loafers or ballet flats, making them a done-in-one option for autumn. Burgundy as a shade is just as effortless and versatile. Touted as an alternative neutral thanks to its pared-back pigment, burgundy’s allure is that it appears understated but brings sophistication to any outfit.

Dress, €210, Jigsaw

Introducing burgundy into your wardrobe is simple – the rich hue pairs well with myriad shades across the spectrum. While grey and burgundy have become a popular pairing, it might feel too school uniform for some; you can also pair burgundy with light neutrals like ivory, cream or camel. Khaki or chocolate brown will keep burgundy in the autumnal lane, while the opulent shade will bring depth to denim, dressing it up instantly.

READ MORE

Mix animal print and burgundy for extra style prowess while ticking two autumn trends simultaneously.

Leather trousers, €379, & Other Stories

To make the most impact, take a styling cue from the runways and opt for a look loaded in burgundy. Mix and match deep, dark red shades head to toe. Co-ordination is not required; they should all harmonise as long as they are in varying hues of the same deep red. Play with contrasting textures like leather, glossy patent, cashmere or silk for extra elevation.

Leather mix jacket, €505, Jigsaw

Knitted bomber, €21, Penneys

Boots, €270, Dune

Scarf, €175, The Landskein

Button jacket, €58, River Island

At Prada’s autumn winter show, burgundy proved its ability to mix with vibrant hues, seen with blue and neon accents. At Victoria Beckham, camel and burgundy were chic pairings, alongside the addition of baby pink. For a bolder contrast, brighter pink shades like bubblegum and rose offer a fresh alternative.