Summer style: from the beach to the bar via the boardroom

In Ireland we tend to romanticise summer the way we do Christmas; probably because, it does not last very long. So just as December is a licence to embrace sequins, feathers and bare flesh, for those few precious weeks midyear when hot pavements not soupy skies are the norm, we feel released from traditional dress codes and free to channel any summer-themed trend.

Against a sobering economic and political backdrop, the sartorial tide has taken a more pragmatic turn this summer, with “beach to boardroom to bar” style resonating more resolutely with consumers than Beyoncé's 10-gallon hats and studded leather chaps. A mix-and-match capsule wardrobe that allows us to move from casual to dapper all in one day feels like a more mindful approach to summer style. And investing in pieces that will take you anywhere appeals to the growing number of shoppers looking for versatility, longevity and sustainability from their wardrobes.

Shorts, for instance – a foundational piece in any adaptable summer wardrobe – are inherently associated with childhood fun and informality. They automatically imply enthusiasm and energy, but chosen in quality fabrics with elevated design details, they become smart enough to qualify as city chic, but without losing their laid-back insouciance.

Raffia circle handle tote bag, €49, River Island

White linen tailored waistcoat, €129; white linen tailored shorts, €99; both at Mint Velvet

Black cropped leggings, €23; cream longline waistcoat, €64; both at River Island

Stylist and creative director Jan Brierton advises selecting a tailored style with button and fly-front. “Drawstring and elasticated waists look too laid-back for the office,” she says. “Leave bright, high-impact palm and plant prints for weekends,” she adds, suggesting a “capsule palette of block colours, such as white, khaki and black, with just one accent colour”. She likes sustainable brand Icicle: “It uses premium fabrics like silk in its menswear tailoring, giving it a luxury, but high-summer feel.”

For anybody who considers showing their knees at work an affront, opt for a longer-length short that sits just beneath the knee. For women, black over-the-knee cycling shorts may work well paired with a sleeveless longline waistcoat – Cos is especially good for these. Brierton says an inch above the knee is as short as anyone should go for a “beach to bar via the boardroom” look. “Avoid styles with combat pockets and floaty, boho cuts – they won’t translate,” she says. “A clean, minimal silhouette is the key.”

Denim is fine as long as it’s not distressed or ripped; indigo, grey or shades of ecru and eggshell are sophisticated choices, with the last of these more modern than bright white. Look for pieces with smart detailing such as front pleats, then throw a blazer on top to ensure the look is chic, not street.

An obvious way to make shorts look convincingly smart is with tailored separates. Brierton agrees that in matching colourways they look polished. When the working day is done, “buttoning down collars and rolling up sleeves will imbue the look with a holiday vibe.”

Socks, €22.50, at pantherella.com

Cream denim shorts, €79; striped shirt, €99; both at Mint Velvet

She suggests Massimo Dutti and Hugo Boss for modern tailoring in great monochrome palettes. “Benetton also has some of the best pieces I’ve seen this season. Reasonably priced and in beautiful soft rayons – a breathable, moisture-absorbent fabric – they don’t immediately scream ‘holiday’ the way linen can. There’s also some great fluid tailoring in not-too-bright seasonal colours, meaning you’ll wear them again and again once summer rolls around, working midweek and relaxing at weekends.”

Socks with shorts can be controversial, as actor Paul Mescal demonstrated at the Gucci spring-summer 2025 catwalk show in Milan in June. Discernment is needed, and the fabric, colour and length of the socks should be as intentional as every other part of your outfit. Check out Pantherella and Falke for those that will bring character and confidence to your look.

Nothing says summer quite like raffia. It has an off-duty sensibility that hits just the right relaxed summer vibe, but with a French Riviera glamour that will take you beyond the beach or park to meetings and mojitos. For a contemporary take on the traditional basket style, opt for a bag with a structured silhouette and elevated finishing touches. Cos’s Market Tote, with its oversized elegant fan shape and black leather trim, is perfect, while Rae Feather’s hand-held Elizabeth basket is also a nice day-to-night option. A raffia bucket hat is also a great multi-occasion summer staple. Jacquemus has the ultimate luxury version, but H&M has some good-looking affordable alternatives.

The only finishing touch you need, says Brierton, is some gold jewellery. “Keep it understated for day, then layer up fine gold chains and pair them with hoop earrings for evening.”