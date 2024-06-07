Simone Gannon: Multitasking beauty products to have on hand

Poco Beauty Universal Glow Treatment

Poco Beauty Universal Glow Treatment SPF30, €30

A multitasking marvel with a luxurious, lightweight feel (and from a home-grown brand, no less), I’ve been obsessed with Poco Beauty Universal Glow Treatment (€30 from pocobeauty.com) since it launched at the end of last year. Its ability to tackle multiple things at once while delivering a serious glow sets it apart.

Wear it alone to reduce redness, even skin tone and enhance radiance levels; layer under foundation for a smooth, luminous finish, or mix with a pump of your base of choice for that lit-within-glow we crave. It’s a must-have for achieving a luminous complexion without the fuss of multiple products.

Jones Road Miracle Balm

Jones Road Miracle Balm, €42 from jonesroadbeauty.com

There’s nothing quite like streamlining your makeup routine with one stylish-looking product that delivers stunning results. Jones Road Miracle Balm (€42 from jonesroadbeauty.com) is a versatile gem that’s been making waves since the brand started shipping here in 2023. A solid balm formula, press into the pot with your thumb to break the seal, release the pigment, and then use it with abandon.

An illuminating blush and glossy highlight? Yes. A flush of colour to your lips and lids? Also, yes. Twelve sheer, soft-focus shades are available to suit all skin tones (and all makeup skill levels – a foolproof product if there ever was one).

Trinny London Just A Touch Foundation + Concealer

Trinny London Just A Touch Foundation and Concealer, €34 from trinnylondon.com

A tiny, affordable pot of magic, Trinny London Just A Touch Foundation + Concealer (€34 from trinnylondon.com) is all you need for complexion touch-ups on the go.

With just your fingertips, you can liberally apply to even out your skin tone, reduce redness and conceal blemishes. It’s also brilliant as an under-eye concealer – opaque enough to mask dark circles but thin enough to be barely detectable on the skin.

Throw in your bag and use it whenever you need a bit of evening out – it takes seconds to apply, blends seamlessly and stays in place. Ten out of 10.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus

Victoria Beckham beauty contour stylus

Victoria Beckham’s Contour Stylus (€40 from victoriabeckhambeauty.com) is hands down the sleekest contour wand in my collection. Since I got my hands on it a few months back, it’s been a constant companion in my makeup routine. The clever, slim, defined pen makes for precise application (and extra space in my makeup bag). It quickly adds depth and warmth, allowing me to sculpt and define in seconds, whether using fingers or a brush. But here’s the real bonus: it doubles as a lovely, cool-toned cream eyeshadow – versatility at its finest.

Sol De Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter

Sol De Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter, €21 for 75ml from Brown Thomas

What’s so multitasking about a body butter, you may ask? Well, as it’s Sol De Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter (€21 for 75ml from Brown Thomas), this isn’t your average product. Imagine this: a deliciously creamy, intensely moisturising body cream that hydrates and plumps the skin and smells so head-turningly delicious it doubles up as a fragrance. Got it in one. Ideal for holidays (or let’s be honest, for when you need to feel like you’re on holiday), this is a little slice of summer in cute packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist, €42 from charlottetilbury.com

Another multitasking marvel, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist (€42 from charlottetilbury.com), is the furthest thing from an ordinary skincare product. It’s a perfect prepping agent, designed for use before serums and moisturisers to dampen the skin and increase absorption. It’s also an excellent primer, and can be spritzed on the skin before foundation to help create a flawless base. And it’s the ultimate skin refresher. Mist over bare skin or a full face of makeup for an anytime pick-me-up.

This week I’m loving ... Poco Beauty Lightweight Lipglaze

Poco Beauty Lightweight Lipglaze, €23 from pocobeauty.com

Another excellent launch from Pippa O’Connor’s beauty brand, Poco Beauty Lightweight Lipglaze (€23 from pocobeauty.com) is everything a lip gloss should be. Smooth and creamy without stickiness, impressive colour payoff, and housed in luxurious, weighty packaging that belies its affordable price point. Available in three shades.