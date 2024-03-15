Simone Gannon: Four products to keep your skin glowing and hydrated in changeable Irish weather

In recent years, I have become a pro at collating cold-weather skincare essentials. These are the products that soothe and restore in a hurry, and help you look good while doing it. Think repairing, dew-inducing, quick fixes that will have you beating the blustery weather in no time.

Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Mask

There is nothing quite like an overnight mask when treating uncharacteristically dehydrated skin. Think of it as a blanket for your skin, locking in moisture-boosting ingredients while deeply hydrating and soothing. Overnight does not strictly have to mean overnight, either. Use any time your skin needs extra care and leave it on for as long as possible. Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Mask (€59 from millies.ie) is my preferred choice at present. It’s rich and creamy, but light enough that it won’t destroy your pillowcase – if you do choose to sleep in it. Packed with antioxidants and omega fatty acids, this will comfort, soothe and take down redness while delivering plump, glowing skin.

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint

A source of significant skin woes during the colder months, our lips can become dry, chapped and generally unhappy when the temperature plummets. One of my go-to lip treatments to solve this issue (and simultaneously deliver a pretty pout) is Rhode Peptide Lip Tint (€20 from rhodeskin.com). Available in four shades (my favourite is Ribbon, a sheer, pretty pink), this is one of several products from Rhode that I have become obsessed with in recent months. Chic packaging and affordable price point aside, this lip tint is loaded with plumping, moisturising ingredients, including shea butter and peptides. Wear alone to repair and soothe on the go or layer over lip liner for a gorgeously glossy finish.

Medik8 Advanced Night Restore cream

There is repairing night-time moisturisers, and then there is Medik8 Advanced Night Restore (€70 from Brown Thomas). This is what I reach for when my skin needs some serious TLC. A luxurious, velvety formula, it cushions the skin in moisture, fighting off irritation and dryness while simultaneously plumping and hydrating – use at night and get ready to revel in the results come morning. Rather brilliantly, Advanced Night Restore was designed to work synergistically with retinoids, so if you are looking for a soothing, calming moisturiser to apply after your Vitamin A product of choice, this is it.

CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment

No skin-saving story is complete without the addition of arguably the most used product in my household, CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment (€12.50 from meagherspharmacy.ie). A multi-use miracle worker, this is a literal balm for rough, dry, chapped or irritated skin. Apply to lips, cuticles, elbows, eyelids, knees – everywhere. Moreover, it is excellent for spot “slugging” patches of dry, flaky skin at night – apply your regular moisturiser and then a thick layer of Advanced Repair Ointment on top and wake up the following day with soft, moisturised skin.

This week I’m wearing ... Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer had me in its grip when it launched in 2016, thanks to its full coverage and self-setting capabilities. However, it was relegated to the back of the make-up drawer some time ago as the slightly dry finish no longer played well with my perennially dehydrated under-eye. Imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon a new iteration that promises the same coverage but without the dryness. Shape Tape Radiant Concealer (€33 from feelunique.com) delivers the coverage of its predecessor in a beautifully smooth, blendable formula but with a lighter, more radiant finish.