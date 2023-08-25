This luxurious Dublin city spa is a hidden gem

The treatments are very important, obviously, but at least 50 per cent of getting a spa right is “vibes”. If life doesn’t slow down and mellow out the moment I walk into a spa space, I don’t have much interest in the treatments that follow. Whether or not a massage or facial are raved about, I won’t benefit from them if the environment makes me feel tense, overstimulated or just weird and self-conscious.

There are many elements of a spa that can kill the vibe long before you use the facilities or have a treatment: general pretentiousness; cliched plinky-plonky wind chime music played too softly or too loudly; or unkempt communal spaces (I once found a balled-up swimsuit stuck to the sauna wall at a well-known spa and it made me want to Dettol the sauna bench). Hard-selling of skincare products and environments that are so dark you start feeling like a fall risk all feature, as do city spas which fail to block out the noise and bustle of the world outside. You don’t need to be jolted awake mid-foot massage by people arguing outside the window or the beeping horn of a bus. A spa is a space outside reality – everything about it should support the visitor in this delicious delusion.

The lift opened to reveal a mellow, spacious Nordic bathhouse feel, warm wood and clean, contemporary cosiness

The layout is cleverly planned so that you move through the spa without needing to double back

So, I was pleasantly surprised by Velvaere Spa in Dublin 8′s Chancery Lane. Its opening in 2020 coincided with the pandemic and, like many businesses, it didn’t get the hype it deserved at the time. Tucked away in Le Pole Square, it’s a lesser-known haven in the heart of the city, spanning three floors and featuring a blissful thermal suite and a menu of targeted treatments.

Attached to the Radisson Blu Royal hotel, I worried the spa may give off a more corporate vibe so I was delighted when the lift door opened to reveal a mellow, spacious Nordic bathhouse feel, all warm wood and clean, contemporary cosiness. The layout is cleverly planned so that you move through the spa’s three floors from the changing room thermal suites to treatment rooms to the relaxation room without needing to double back. The result was that I spent a whole morning at the spa without happening upon anyone apart from my therapist and one other visitor and could enjoy the facilities in total privacy and quiet.

READ MORE

They carry CODAGE Paris and iS Clinical products at Velvaere – both high-end, results-driven skincare brands with a range of quick and more in-depth treatments. I was most excited to find that they also offer pedicures using Margaret Dabbs, which is the hand and footcare brand beloved by beauty editors the world over to get neglected feet summer sandal ready. Margaret Dabbs Pedicures at Velvaere start at €70. I went for the CODAGE massage indulge and relax treatment (€120 for an hour), which is competitively priced for an hour-long massage.

[ Great oils for dry skin or hair that won’t break the bank ]

This is the ideal spot to spend a day alone or with a friend or loved one. Photograph: David Cantwell

Laura Kennedy: 'I went for the CODAGE massage indulge and relax treatment (€120 for an hour)'

Margaret Dabbs Pedicures at Velvaere start at €70

As a stress-prone desk-huncher who, like many of us, sits more like a croissant as the day progresses, I often get tension and knots in my shoulders and neck. My therapist, Anshul, attentively checked in to see whether I wanted her to apply more or less pressure but found and worked on every knot bunched in my shoulders, including several I hadn’t known were there. The extra-wide treatment bed was especially nice – it allows you to rest your arms and hands comfortably by your sides without them slipping off the edge. I left feeling looser and lighter and took my time in the relaxation room, which, like the rest of the space, generated a feeling that just makes you want to linger. This is the ideal spot to spend a day alone or with a friend or loved one where you won’t feel rushed, conspicuous or intruded upon. A real Dublin city gem.